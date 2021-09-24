Thousands of Pinterest users projected to be in Indianapolis for Pinners Conference

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Pinterest users are projected to be in Indianapolis starting October 8 for the "Pinners Conference."

This is the first time Indy is hosting the Pinners Conference, an annual event that brings the online DIY platform "Pinterest" to life. Pinterest, known for allowing its users to "pin" things, offers home decor trends, cooking ideas, style guides, travel tips and much more.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this fun-filled event to Indianapolis,” Roxanne Bennett, Pinterest's CEO, stated in a release. “Last year was a time people took to discover new hobbies, but they really only had the chance to learn them virtually. We’re excited to be offering live demonstrations with experts sharing their best tips and tricks, face-to-face. We love creating an atmosphere for people to really enjoy themselves and get inspired.”

Courtesy of the Pinners Conference From a past Pinners Conference.

The Pinners Conference aims to bring all virtual trends to life with more than 200 vendors and 100 hands-on classes. Over 50 of the vendors are Indiana-based.

Classes include:



macrame

hand-lettering

floral arranging

holiday home decor

party planning

cookie decorating

travel tips

photography

sewing

and more

The two-day event will be at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, where event organizers predict anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 attendees. The booths and classes will be in the Blue Ribbon and Champions Pavilions.

Any attendees who bring art supplies to donate at the door for local nonprofit Teachers Treasure can receive 50% off of admission, which starts at $10.

"We recognize teachers are among the most creative people around and are going above and beyond recently to educate our kids," the announcement from the Pinners Conference read.

Courtesy of the Pinners Conference From a past Pinners Conference.

A release for the event stated the conference plans to "follow all local and state guidelines related to promoting the health and well-being of attendees, vendors, presenters, and staff."

The Pinners Conference started in 2013 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It has since been in Arizona, California, Georgia, Texas and Kansas.