Top 10 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend

Devour Indy's Winterfest — Food

It's the first weekend of Winterfest — making for a fun (less expensive) date night option. The two-week dining event kicked off on Monday with more than 130 restaurants participating this year. According to Devour Indy, over a dozen new restaurants were added to this year's list.

Those looking to score some special three-course meal deals can find a searchable list at devourindy.com, where you can also search by cuisine type and area of the city. Devour Indy is encouraging all Winterfest participants to make reservations ahead of time.

The Beatles: Get Back — Movie

Photo Provided: IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum

Catch an exclusive screening of "The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert" at the IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum on Sunday. The one-hour movie completely recaps The Beatles' rooftop concert at the Apple Corps' Savile Row headquarters on Jan. 30, 1969, according to a release from the IMAX Theater.

Disney has already released The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+, but Neale Johantgen, the IMAX Theater manager, says the technology creates a way to experience the film. "It will open doors for so many more live-life concert experiences in the future," he stated in the movie announcement.

Showtime starts at 3 p.m. You can purchase tickets at tickmarq.com. The IMAX Theater is located at 650 W. Washington St.

Lunar New Year Celebration — Family

Photo Provided: The Global Village Welcome Center The Lunar New Year Tree is part of The Global Village Welcome Center's Lunar New Year exhibit on display through Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

The Global Village Welcome Center is honoring the Lunar New Year with a free family-friendly celebration on Saturday, Jan. 29. It's the Year of the Tiger and an honorary celebration will be held starting at noon. The event lasts four hours, with a traditional lion dance leading up to a 2 p.m. countdown. Afterward, guests can learn more about Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Vietnamese traditions surrounding the Year of the Tiger at the Global Village's Lunar New Year exhibit. The exhibit is on display through Wednesday, Feb. 2.

You can visit the Global Village Welcome Center's Facebook page for more information. The Center is located at 4233 Lafayette Rd.

Ru Paul Drag Race Watch Party — 21+

Zonie's Closet host a Ru Paul's Drag Race viewing party every Friday at 8 p.m. hosted by local queens. Afterward, you can get into even more fun with a live drag show starting at 9:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the watch party on Zonie's Closet's Facebook page. Zonie's Closet is located at 1446 E. Washington St.

Dacing with the Stars LIVE — Dance

Photo Provided: ABC

Head over to Old National Centre and enjoy "Dancing with the Stars: LIVE! — We Came to Dance" at the Murat Theatre on Saturday. The cast of dancers includes Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater.

Tickets are $29.50 to $135 and are still available at the oldnationalcentre.com. Old National Centre is located at 502 N. New Jersey.

Greetings from Latin America — Music

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is performing two shows this weekend featuring guest conductor Juanjo Mena and violinist James Ehnes showcasing "Greetings From Latin America." According to the ISO, the show "celebrates the abundance of talent that Latin America has provided to the classical music world." The ISO adds the performances will have Mexican style, Indian themes, some tango, and Brazilian themes as well.

Greeting From Latin America will be performed at the Hilbert Circle Theatre at 8 p.m. on Friday and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Visit the ISO website for more information or to purchase tickets. Hilbert Circle is located at 45 Monument Cir.

Fahrenheit 451 — Theatre

The 1953 science fiction classic comes to life at The Indiana Repertory Theatre this weekend. It's the first weekend of the on-stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 at the IRT. The play's run time is two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets to the in-person show start at $25, with tickets to its virtual show starting at $30. Visit irtlive.com to purchase and learn more about the show. The IRT is located at 140 W. Washington St.

CREATE at Indiana State Museum — Kids

WRTV/Shakkira Harris It's a winter wonderland inside of the Indiana State Museum during the Holiday season. Pictured here is a woman and child peering down to the first floor from the second floor.

The Indiana State Museum helps kids get creative on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum says there will be live performances, art-making, sing and dance-along opportunities, and many other ways for kids to try out new skills. Children ticket prices are $11 and adults are $16. The Indiana State Museum is located at 650 W. Washington St.

WALE — Music

WALE will be performing at the Old National Centre on Sunday with Guapdad 4000. The rapper is bringing his "Under a Blue Moon" tour to the stage inside the Egyptian Room. Tickets can be purchased online for about $30.

Polar Bear Pedal — Community

The 11th annual Polar Bear Pedal takes place on Saturday. You can take a free hour-long freezing bike ride with Mayor Joe Hogsett starting at the Indianapolis City Market at 9 a.m. Participants can register in person or the morning of the event online. Visit the Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Office of Sustainability's Facebook event page for more information.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.