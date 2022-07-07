Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition — Art

The long-awaited touring exhibit of Michelangelo's historical artwork opens Friday at the Circle Centre Mall.

"Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" includes 34 replicas of Michelangelo's historical artwork, including the artist's ceiling frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel and pieces like "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgement."

According to event organizers, the exhibit takes about 60 to 90 minutes, allowing guests to go at their own pace and get up close to the art reproductions.

Tickets are $21.50 for adults and $16.20 for students, military members, and seniors. Time slots can be reserved ahead of time online.

Taylor Smith’s Obsolete Objects & Memories — Art

On Friday, Gallery Forty-Two will host a reception for artist Taylor Smith's exhibit "Obsolete Objects & Memories." It's the first showing in a partnered series with the Stutz Artists Group Exhibition.

Smith's medium of art is painting. The artist paints portraits of cultural icons on recycled or donated floppy diskettes. Her reception at Gallery Forty-Two downtown is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $8.

Off The Vine: Hip Hop In The Park — Music

The Taggart Concert and Performance Series has its last free show in its first summer session on Friday. "Off The Vine: Hip Hop In The Park" will be at Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre, 1856 Burdsal Parkway, from 7 to 9 p.m. The second session for the Taggart Concert and Performance Series begins on August 19.

Art From the Heartland — Art

Photo Provided: Indianapolis Art Center "Beware of Thoughts That Aren't Your Own" by Jeffrey Brooks will be in the Indianapolis Art Center's "Art From the Heartland" from July 7, 2022, through August 8, 2022.

"Art From the Heartland" has returned to the Indianapolis Art Center, and Thursday the Center will host an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate.

The biannual exhibition is of contemporary art by more than 80 Midwest-based artists.

“For anyone wondering how art in the Midwest has been fairing during the COVID-19 pandemic, look no further than the current iteration of Art From The Heartland,” Dr. Jean Robertson, chancellor’s professor emerita at IUPUI's Herron School of Art and Design and the juror for the exhibition, stated in a release for the exhibit.

Art From the Heartland is free to tour and open every day through August 8. The Indianapolis Art Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday Drawing Session — Art

The Indianapolis Figure Drawing Guild is hosting a Sunday session for all skill levels at Re:Public's art space from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The session is $5 and incorporates live models.

The Drawing Guild hosts two three-hour Sunday drawing sessions a month for only 15 people, so definitely claim your spot if you decide you want to join sometime down the line.

A Tribute to Carole King and James Taylor — Music

On Friday, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) will pay tribute to Carole King at Symphony on the Prairie at Conner Prairie starting at 8 p.m. On Saturday, the ISO will play in honor of James Taylor, beginning at 8 p.m. Gates for both shows open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $170.

Super Soakin' 90's — Cycling

Photo Provided: Bike Party Indianapolis A Bike Party Indianapolis flyer advertises its "Super Soakin' 90's" bicycle ride.

Bike Party Indianapolis will be hosting its "Super Soakin' '90s" bike ride on Friday. The free group ride is open to anyone with a bike and kicks off at 7 p.m. from City Market. The ride is about 10 miles long with three stops for socializing — perfect for meeting new people in the city!

Thursdays on the Mall — Movie

It's a free downtown movie night in the greenery of the American Legion Mall on Thursday. This month's film is "Rocky IV."

Starting at 7 p.m., a variety of food trucks, beer by Sun King, popcorn, and games will be lined up at the Mall. Showtime is at dusk.

Whimsical Wonderland — Dance

The Ballet INitiative will perform "Whimsical Wonderland" at The Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum on Saturday and Sunday.

The performance follows Alice through her fall down the rabbit hole to her run-in with the Queen. Tickets are $26 for adults and $16 for children. Showtime is 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

'What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?' — Educational

At the Central Library on Saturday, a reading and discussion of Frederick Douglass' "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?" will be hosted by the Center for Black Literature and Culture (CBLC) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.in the East Garden.

Amira Malcom, the interim manager of the Center for Black Literature and Culture at IndyPL, stated the following in a release about the gathering:

"Events like this are so important because they add context to what many people would take at face value, for example celebrating the 4th of July as an American. The continued relevance of Douglass’s words on the “inclusion” - and I use that word loosely - of Black folks in American traditions is something that participants often come away with. Being able to expand people’s perspectives in that way is something the CBLC is happy to facilitate. I hope people take away more about the Black experience in that way and are encouraged to explore the CBLC to get a deeper understanding of that historical context."

