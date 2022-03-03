Top 10 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: March 4 - 6

March First Friday — Art

Photo Provided: Circle City Industrial Complex Artists Artwork by Sara Love, a painter and designer. According to the CCIC, Love's work explores observations of the ordinary. She received her BFA from Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis.

There's a whole lot of art to see for free in Indianapolis this First Friday.

Over at the Circle City Industrial Complex, located at 1125 Brookside Ave., there are more than 20 studios and galleries to check out from 6 to 9 p.m. The halls of the multi-level Murphy Arts Building in Fountain Square will be packed with artwork, music, and food from 6 to 10 p.m. And just as every First Friday, a free concert will be held at LO-FI. This month the band is The Criticals, with a start time of 7 p.m. And from 7 to 9:30 p.m., head over to Irvington for free all-ages performances at the Irving Theater.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament — Sports

There are still tickets available for all matchups this weekend at the 2022 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The quarterfinals are Friday, starting at 11:30 a.m., the semifinals are Saturday starting at 3:30 p.m., and the championship is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. Visit gainbridgefieldhouse.com for more information.

Major Taylor: Fastest Cyclist in the World — Education

Photo Provided: Indiana State Museum Major Taylor's bicycle in the exhibit.

An exhibit in honor of Indy's own Marshall "Major" Taylor opens at the Indiana State Museum on Saturday, Mar. 5. The "Major Taylor: Fastest Cyclist in the World" exhibition will show everything about Major, from his diet and exercise regimen, the racism he faced on and off the track, to his bicycle. Visitors will also hear from contemporary cyclists Justin Williams and Rahsaan Bahati about how Major inspired a new generation of Black riders. The exhibit will be on display at the State Museum through October 23.

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque and more at Jazz Kitchen — Music

It's a weekend full of women performing at the Jazz Kitchen in SoBro.

To kick off Women's History Month, head over to the live jazz venue on Friday night to hear Sy Smith, also known as "Queen of the Underground Soul," sing some positive vibrations. On Saturday, the all-female Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble Jane Bunnett & Maqueque will perform two sets, one at 7 p.m. and another at 9:30 p.m. And on Sunday evening Katherine Nagy will perform her EP "Gypsy Lady." Get your tickets at thejazzkitchen.com.

Clairo with Arlo Parks — Music

Photo Provided: Live Nation Arlo Parks is a British singer-songwriter and poet on tour with Clairo.

Indie singer Clairo is on tour performing her album "Sling." Along for the ride is Arlo Parks. The pair will be making a stop in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Mar. 5, at Old National Centre inside the Egyptian Room.

Daughtry—Music

There are still tickets available to see Daughtry perform at the Old National Centre on Saturday. The rock band will be hitting the stage in Murat Theatre with Tremonti and Lyell.

Celebrate Women's History Month at The Harrison Center — Art

Photo Provided: The Harrison Center "No One Leaves Home 3" by Kate Oberreich.

The First Friday exhibit at The Harrison Center is all about Women's History Month.

Winning Time debuts on HBO Max — Staying In

HBO Max is debuting "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" this weekend, in which you can catch Sean Patrick Small playing Larry Bird in the show.

Nelly, Ludacris, Juvenile and Ying Yang Twins — Music

Call the sitter because it's time for some throwbacks from some of the best to do it in the early aughts. Nelly, Ludacris, Juvenile, and the Ying Yang Twins are scheduled to perform at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $64 to $130.

Sunday Night Out — 21+

If Sunday nights at the club are more your speed, check out Invy Nightclub. You can get into the Meridian Street club for free to jam out to tunes by DJ Dieselboy.

Inside Indy: Events | Places | Food

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.