Top 10 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: October 7 - 9

First Friday — Art

October's First Friday is packed with even more art, entertainment, and community events. Make sure you jot down your must-sees before heading out for the night. Here's just some of what's happening tonight:

Long-Sharp Gallery's "Front Page" debuts downtown from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fine art exhibit features art pieces made with or on paper by 14 artists from around the world. From sculptures and 3D prints to upcycling and collages, both emerging and established artists exhibit the strength of a delicate medium.

While downtown, head over to Gallery 924 to check out "Color Theory 111," featuring 16 Indianapolis-based artists. The show is guest-curated by Indy's own Gary Gee and runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Fountain Square, The Murphy Arts building will be packed with art, antiques, music, and locally-made products by artisans from 6 to 10 p.m. Walk down Prospect Street to catch the one-night-only Art of Politics exhibit that showcases political posters that aren't holding back.

At the Circle City Industrial Complex, 100 artists display their work in more than 20 gallery spaces. First Friday roamers can peruse the 500,000-square-foot building from 6 to 9 p.m. There will also be live music in the Art Cafe.

From 6 to 9 p.m., check out six new exhibits at the Harrison Center, then head down to The Athenaeum on Mass Ave to see its ArtSpace gallery.

Miguel Casco's "Send Nudes" exhibit at Tube Factory is in partnership with Arte Mexicano en Indiana. Its public debut starts at 6 p.m.

Starting at 9 p.m., the First Friday After Party starts with a night of jazz music at McGowan Hall. A $6 donation, or tip, is asked to be given to the band to keep the music going.

Stay tuned for a feature article that dives deeper into Front Page with one of the artists and owners of the gallery.

Identidad, Dreams y Marchas — Culture

Arte Mexicano en Indiana curated "Identidad, Dreams y Marchas" inspired by cultural identity, the immigrant dream, and political marches. Showing at the Indianapolis Arts Garden, guests can meet the Mexican and Mexican American artists behind the artwork from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The artwork will be on display in the Arts Garden through October 30.

Fall Festivals — Seasonal

Courtesy of GermanFest A photo of two people enjoy a past GermanFest in Indianapolis.

So. Many. Festivals. This. Weekend.

The Heartland International Film Festival features more than 100 independent and feature films. Screenings are scheduled to take place in Indianapolis at Newfields, Living Room Theaters, Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie, Glendale Landmark 12, and the Indianapolis Art Center. The film fest runs through October 16.

The Monument Circle Art Fair is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and features regional independent artists showcasing their work. There will also be live music and food trucks. It is free to enter.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Union Jack Pub in Broad Ripple is hosting its "Pumpkin, Cider & Fall Beer Fest" at Opti-Park. The 21-and-over festival features 80 fall-themed beers. Tickets range from $15 to $60.

The Athenaeum is hosting its annual German Fest on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. It will be on Michigan and New Jersey Streets, right outside The Athenaeum, where there will be a keg toss competition, a brat-eating contest, and Weiner dog races. The festival will also have two stages for live music by local and regional German folk bands and dance troupes. General admission tickets booked in advance are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets at the gate on the day of the event are $25 for adults and $15 for children.

The Cottage Home Neighborhood Association is once again hosting its Cottage Home Block Party on Saturday. From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., lanterns will be hanging down the middle of the cobblestoned entrance, live music will be going, and there will be art, food, and drink vendors. Plus, garbage bag ghosts. It's free to enter.

And finally, on Saturday, Homebrew Palooza. This beer festival will be at Garfield Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and features 50 homebrewers. Attendees can get unlimited samples with an entrance fee of $35.

Free Skating — Kids

It's National Roller Skating Month, and Skateland allows kids to skate for free every Saturday in October from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity for ALL children to be able to come out and try out roller skating! It’s a sport that is fun for all ages," Rodney Williams, the general manager of Skateland, stated in a press release. “We have all the tools the beginner skater needs to skate, including wrist guards, skate mates (a walker on wheels), and fisher price skates for the toddlers!"

Pinners Conference — DIY

Courtesy of the Pinners Conference Picture from a past Pinners Conference.

The Pinners Conference at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday brings the virtual world of Pinterest to life with Do It Yourself (DIY) workshops and shopping opportunities. The hands-on classes range from home improvement, home decor, hobbies, cooking trends, and other skill sets that you've probably saved on a Pinterest board.

The Pinners Conference runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. General admission is $10, a "Girls Night Out" event is being hosted on Friday evening for $15, a One-Day Expo and 2 Classes pass is $19, a One Day Expo and All Classes pass is $29, a Two Day Expo and All Classes pass in $49, and a VIP pass is $139.

Family Fright Night — Halloween

The Indiana State Museum is hosting "Family Fright Night" on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be magic and science abound, perfect for the kiddos. There will be goblins, a costume contest, creepy photo ops, and ghoulish games. Tickets are $12.

The Addams Family — Musical

Photo Provided: Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents the macabre musical comedy The Addams Family through Nov. 20. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ dinner buffet. For tickets and show information, visit beefandboards.com.

Catch The Addams Family in action, live and on-stage, this weekend through November 20. Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre says The Addams Family macabre musical comedy is "creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky." Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include a dinner buffet. Learn more about the musical and grab your tickets at beefandboards.com.

Meridian-Kessler Home Tour — Lifestyle

The 49th Annual Meridian-Kessler Home Tour is on Saturday and Sunday. There are seven homes showing off a variance of styles, ranging from mansions to bungalows. Both days of the tour runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 for both days.

Confluence: An Exhibition of Stone Sculptures — Art

Through October 22, the Garfield Park Conservatory & Sunken Garden will be featuring the stone sculpture works by Dominic Benhura and other Zimbabwe-based sculpture artists. The Sunken Garden is free to enter and open Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Parisian Flea Market — Shop

Photo Provided: Parisian Flea Market

On Friday and Saturday, drive up to Carmel for the Parisian Flea Market at Clay Terrace. According to event organizers, the flea market features a unique collection of upscale and hand-selected items, including home accessories, furniture, mirrors, chandeliers, dishware, estate jewelry, art, and gift items. Both days are $5 to enter and last from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m.

