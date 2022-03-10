Top 12 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: March 11 - 13

Emo Night at The Vogue — Music

On Saturday, the Emo Night Tour will be live at The Vogue Theatre in Broad Ripple. Starting at 8 p.m., those 21 and older can hear DJs spinning songs from Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, My Chemical Romance, and more. Tickets are still available for $15 to $20.

Spirits at The Athenaeum—Supernatural

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Kitsie Duncan (left) and KJ McGlinn (right) of Paranormal Crossroad started their show in 2021.

Paranormal Crossroad is holding a session at The Athenaeum on Saturday. At the show in March, Duncan, McGlinn, and Rice will be showing two investigations they've done, sharing messages with the audience who've possibly brought spirits with them, an oracle card reading, and more. You can purchase tickets to Paranormal X LIVE at athenaeumindy.com, watch the entire first season of Paranormal Crossroad on YoutTube, and learn more about the group at goto.pxroad.com.

R&B Only at Old National Centre — Music

On Friday, head on over to the Deluxe at Old National Centre at 8 p.m. for a night of R&B music. DJ Dauché will be spinning smooth hits new and old with host Apex Laure for Colors Worldwide's "R&B Only Live." Tickets are $40.

An Evening Celebrating Eva — Education

Opening for the first time on Saturday, the "Eva Kor from Auschwitz to Indiana and Dimensions in Testimony" will be on exhibit for the next two years at the Indiana Historical Society. The presentation covers her life and legacy. Kor tells her story of surviving Auschwitz as a child and the experiments of Dr. Joseph Mengele. Adult tickets to get into the IHS are $13; children 5 through 17 are $5.

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament — Sports

Jonathan Daniel The Big Ten Basketball tournament sign from the last time it was in Indianapolis

Purchase tickets to any of the matches this weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament. Georgia Street is sure to be the sports vibe all weekend long, and Meridian Street full of jerseys.

Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau — Theatre

It's the last weekend to see playwright Dominique Morisseau's "Skeleton Crew" at the Phoenix Theatre. There are two shows on Saturday and one performance on Sunday. Tickers are $25 for general admission and $20 for students.

Eden Espinosa at The Cabaret—Broadway

Eden Espinosa of Wicked, RENT, and Falsettos is set to take the stage at The Cabaret on Friday and Saturday nights starting at 8 p.m. There, the Broadway star is expected to perform songs from her albums, the show's she's been in, pop and rock covers, and she'll even be taking requests. Visit thecabaret.com for ticket information.

Marisela at Old National Centra — Music

Inside the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre, Mexican American singer Marisela is set to dazzle her fans on Saturday. There are still tickets available for her show.

Art by Andy Warhol — Art

Photo Provided: Eiteljorg Museum/The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc Andy Warhol (1928-1987)

Cowboys & Indians: Northwest Coast Mask, 1986

Screenprint with diamond dust on Lenox Museum Board

36 x 36 inches

The Cochrane Collection, LaGrange, GA

A traveling exhibit of Andy Warhol's American West and Native American art is now in Indianapolis at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art. "Warhol's West" opens at the Eiteljorg for the first time on Saturday, where it will remain through August 7.

St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl — 21+

Brendon Thorne A patron celebrates St Patrick's Day at P.J. O'Brien's Irish pub on March 17, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. March 17th commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, as well as celebrating Irish heritage and culture. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

The 2022 Indianapolis St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl starts at noon on Saturday. After purchasing tickets, bar crawlers can check-in at Tiki Bob's on Meridian Street, where the crawl will then travel through downtown and Broad Ripple. Prices, a scavenger hunt, and more are promised.

Lucky Dog 5K and Shamrock Beer Run —Active

The Lucky Dog 5k and Shamrock 5K Beer Run and BrewFest are both happening at Military Park on Saturday. Lucky Dog supports local animal shelters and starts at 9:30 a.m. for a run along the White River State Park. The Shamrock run and fest begins at noon, where participants will get 10 beer samples along the 5K and a pint at the finish line.

Paint Your Dog at Metazoa—Pets

On Sunday, head over to Metazoa Brewing Company and paint a picture of your pup! There are two sessions: one at 11 a.m. and another at 3 p.m. Tickets are $45.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.