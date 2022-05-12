Top 12 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: May 13-15

Broad Ripple Art Fair — Art

After a two-year hiatus, the 50th Broad Ripple Art Fair will take over the Indianapolis Art Center, located at 820 E. 67th St, this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, nearly 15,000 people are expected to pack the outdoor festival to explore the artwork of 150 artists from across the United States and enjoy live music from Indy artists like Rob Dixon, Pavel Polanco Safadit, Bahiri Asad, and more. Of course, there will also be food.

According to a release from the Indianapolis Art Center, the art fair is now a "sophisticated anchor" in Indy.

“In celebration of the 50th anniversary, we’ll have a memory wall where people can share their art fair memories and take new ones with them,” Mark Williams, the president of the Indianapolis Art Center, wrote. “We’ve already received memories from the family of the originator of the art fair, Marjorie Beal, and we’re eager to reconnect with others who were involved in the early years.”

Tickets are $25 for a one-day pass.

Photo Provided: Indianapolis Art Center The Broad Ripple Art Fair was first launched in 1971. According to the Indianapolis Art Center, it started with about 100 artists who displayed their work on fences, curbs, and card tables. It spanned only a few blocks of the canal in, of course, Broad Ripple.

Valerie June — Music

On Sunday, Grammy-nominated artist Valerie June is scheduled to play at the HIFI Annex in Fountain Square.

The Memphis, Tennessee native is known for her sounds of folk, blues, gospel, soul, and country.

Tickets are $30 for the all-ages show starting at 7 p.m.

Greetings from Austria — Music

Guest conductor David Danzmayr and violinist Stefan Jackiw will perform alongside the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) on Friday and Saturday evening in a set titled Greetings From Austria.

The program will incorporate Erich Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, and Symphony No. 5 by Gustav Mahler.

A release for the show states:

"Korngold’s Violin Concerto, dedicated to the wife of his childhood mentor, Gustav Mahler, is awash in Hollywood memories, having been used in a variety of film scores over the years, and soloist Stefan Jackiw plays with a skill that combines musical poetry and sensitivity. Listeners are sure to leave humming familiar tunes. Austrian conductor David Danzmayr takes us on the journey of Mahler’s portrayal of love to his wife, Alma, through the Adagietto movement in the robust Fifth Symphony."

Tickets are anywhere from $10 to $90 for an 8 p.m. showing on Friday and a 5:30 p.m. start time on Saturday.

Bike Party — Sports

WRTV Photo: Erin Kirby A look at one of the mingling stops for the Friday Bike Party Indianapolis meet-ups.

Looking to get out, be active, and meet like-minded people in the city?

Every second Friday of the month, Bike Party Indianapolis rides seven to 11 miles. It's a free social event open to anyone with a working bike. The group incorporates three stops along the route for mingling, as well.

This Friday's Bike Party starts at 7 p.m. at the Indianapolis City Market.

Tinkerfest — Kids

On Saturday, Tinkerfest takes over the Indiana State Museum. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be more than 15 interactive activity stations set up for visitors of all ages to take part in designing, building, creating, coding, and more. Tickets are $11 for children and $16 for adults.

Dick Tracy Meets Gruesome — Movie

It's Vintage Movie Night at Garfield Park Arts Center on Saturday.

The 1947 film "Dick Tracy Meets Gruesome" starts playing at 8 p.m. in the main gallery. Tickets are $5.

Indy Summer Farmers Market — Shop

Christopher Furlong Fruit and vegetables are displayed for sale at a shop.

The Indy Summer Farmers Market is back every Wednesday and Saturday.

On Saturday, the market is hosted on the near east side, located at 2236 E. 10th St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Steel Magnolias — Theater

It's opening weekend for "Steel Magnolias" at the Indiana Repertory Theatre downtown. The IRT is wrapping up its 2021-22 season with Robert Harlin's off-Broadway hit inspired by the blockbuster movie.

The play's showtime is 2 hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. The show runs through June 5 at various times. Tickets start at $25.

Indy Pride Rainbow 5K — Sports

WRTV Archive: Haleigh Hoffman Here's a photo from the Pups of Circle City Pride in years past.

Indy Pride's Rainbow 5K Run/Walk is set for Saturday, starting at 7 a.m.

The run is one of the many ways Indy Pride has offered to the LGBTQ community to show their pride in Indianapolis. Registration is available through Friday.

Live at the Orange Bridge — Music

The Girl Called Books will be performing at the Orange Bridge on Friday. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Big Bounce America — Family

Photo Provided: Big Bounce America A woman runs up "The Giant" inflatable bounce house.

This weekend, the world's biggest bounce house will be set up at the Waterman's Family Farm.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Big Bounce America will have four massive inflatables — "The World's Largest Bounce House," the "Sport Slam," "The Giant," and "airSPACE" — set up at the Waterman's Farm, located at 7010 E. Raymond St.

Tickets allow for three hours of jumping, in which there are also sessions. These specific sessions are broken into toddlers, juniors, bigger kids, and adults-only sessions.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour — Podcast

On Friday (the 13th!), the Last Podcast on the Left stops at Old National Centre to talk about all things horror.

Starting at 9 p.m., Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski cover dark subjects for a live audience. Topics include Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes, and more.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased for anywhere from $25 to $50.

Inside Indy: Events | Places | Food

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.