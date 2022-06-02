Top 15 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: June 3 - 5

First Friday — Art

It's the first Friday of the month which means there are plenty of free art galleries, shows, concerts, and block parties to check out.

This June First Friday, pop into the Circle City Industrial Center from 6 to 9 p.m., where nearly 25 gallery spaces will be open for perusing in the 500,000 square-foot building. The Harrison Center will have more than six new openings starting at 6 p.m.

In Irvington, the Beth Clary Fine Art Gallery will have a new showcase, titled 5 Incomparable Women. The event will include food, wine, and live piano.

The Murphy Arts building will be packed with art, antiques, and locally-made products in Fountain Square. While there, the Isaac Rudd and The Revolvers are playing a free show at HI-FI starting at 10 p.m.

You can also turn up for the First Friday After Party at McGowan Hall. There, jazz plays every First Friday night. A $6 donation, or tip, is asked to be given to the band to keep the music going. Doors open at 8 p.m., music starts at 9 p.m. and lasts through 11 p.m. The bar will be open with limited food.

Photo Provided: CCIC Artists Charles Horsman's painting, 'Indianapolis Memorial and Cityscape."

Woodruff Place Flea Market — Shopping

The Woodruff Place Flea Market returns this weekend after two years. The 150-year-old near east side neighborhood will be packed with bargain shopping, food, entertainment, and community fun.

Approximately 200 yard booths will line the neighborhood streets, known for their fountains, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centerpoint Brewing Company will also be selling its new beer "Woodruff Place: Lampost Lager."

Vintage Indiana Wine Fest — 21+

Jalyn Richardson-Tresvant FILE PHOTO — A woman pours wine into a glass.

Tickets are still available for the Vintage Indiana Wine Fest. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., those 21 and older can taste more than 300 wines made by nearly 30 Indiana wineries. There will be live entertainment, art, food, and shopping.

If you're looking to make a day of it, event organizers recommend bringing lawn chairs and blankets for lounging around Military Park. The pre-sale "Designated Driver" tickets are $15, the pre-sale "Adult Ticket" is $50, and "A Very *Sweet Ticket" is $100 pre-sale. Visit vintageindiana.com for what each ticket means.

Celtic Woman — Music

The Irish group Celtic Woman will be performing at the Old National Centre on Friday. The all-female group is set to showcase their new album "Postcards from Ireland."

Tickets can be purchased online for $43.50 to $73.50. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Summer Nights Film Series — Movie

Friday is the first night of The National Bank of Indianapolis 2022 Summer Nights Film Series at Newfields.

To kick off the outdoor movie-watching experience, Newfields is throwing it back with the 1940 classic "The Philadelphia Story." Starring Katherin Hepburn, Cary Grant, and James Stewart, a love triangle ensues. Tickets are $12. Doors open at 7 p.m., movie starts at 9:40 p.m.

'Juneteenth: The Galveston Story' panel discussion — History

Photo Provided: Indiana Landmarks/Montinique Monroe GALVESTON, TX - MAY 5: Samuel Collins III, co-chairman of the Juneteenth Legacy Project, poses for a portrait in front of a 5,000 square foot mural on May 5, 2021. The mural exists in the spot where General Gordon Granger issued the orders that resulted in the freedom of more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Texas on June 19,1865. (Photo by Montinique Monroe for the New York Times)

Indiana Landmarks is hosting a panel discussion after a free special screening of the documentary "Juneteenth: The Galveston Story" at the Indiana Landmarks Center on Sunday.

The panel will include Sam Collins III, the film's co-producer, Fay Williams, an Indianapolis and Galveston civic rights leader, and Olon Dotson, the chair of Indiana Landmarks' African American Landmarks Committee. Although it is free, event organizers request those interested in attending RSVP. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Pet Pride — LGBTQ

Indy Pride's Pet Pride is on Saturday at Riverside Park from 12 to 3 p.m. Pet parents, vendors, and the community is invited to gather for an afternoon centered around loving LGBTQ identified individuals who are pet parents. It's free to attend.

#TransGlam — LGBTQ

Indy Pride's #TransGlam on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. will include a free afternoon of music by DJ Duck Trash, dancing, and socializing at Healer, located at 3631 E. Raymond St. Event-goers are invited to dress in their best #TransGlam. Get all the details here.

Interfaith Celebration — LGBTQ

WRTV Photo: Erin Kirby A door in Indianapolis is painted with LGBTQ pride colors.

At Riverside Park, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Indy Pride Interfaith Celebration will hold space for all LGBTQ+ folks of all faiths and religions.

Indy Pride wrote about the challenging relationship for some in the queer community regarding religion. It reads, in part:

"We acknowledge that the queer community has had to navigate religion in unique ways, often with great pain due to the negligence or abuse of religious organizations, leaders, and their followers. Sometimes this means we keep some aspects of our faith and leave others behind. We also acknowledge that given the many shared hurtful experiences in religious settings, faith itself can be stigmatized within the queer community. This can create a sense of isolation among those who cling to aspects of their faith. Part of the LGBTQ+ heritage, however, is coming together to find strength."

You can learn more about the event meant for sharing and listening to one another at indypride.org.

Indy Pride Community Picnic & Bat N’ Rouge — LGBTQ

On Sunday, you can honor the heroic leaders of Indy's first recorded, formal gathering of LGBTQ+ people on Monument Circle in 1982. After such bravery, more than 500 people showed up to the first Pride Picnic in 1983, which resulted in the ever-growing Indy Pride year after year.

The 40th Anniversary Pride Picnic will occur at Riverside Park starting at 11 a.m. You can participate in the Bat N' Rouge softball game, hosted by Indy's Bag Ladies, the oldest HIV/AIDS fundraising group in Indiana.

MORE: After 25+ years of the Circle City Pride festival, it's 'No big deal'

Race Away 5K — Awareness

Take part in the Race Away From Domestic Violence 5k on Saturday morning. This event is in its 19th year and is all about raising awareness and resources in support of survivors of domestic violence.

According to the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV), 72 homicidal deaths in Indiana have been related to domestic violence. You can show your support starting at 8 a.m. There is also still time to join in the 5k.

Little Women: The Broadway Musical — Theater

Little Women: The Broadway Musical opens on Friday at the Buck Creek Playhouse. Little Women will be playing at the far east side theater through June 19. This is the final play in the Buck Creek Players' 48th season. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students.

Art & Soul — Art

Photo Provided: Shayla Williams Pictured is a painting by artist Shayla Williams, who is featured in the celebration lineup for the 2022 Art & Soul.

It's the first weekend of the 2022 Art & Soul celebration. The event will not only be at the Indianapolis Artsgardenthis year, and will have celebrations in various places throughout the city.

This year's theme is Black Health and Wellness, and Saturday kicks off a month of free events. Saturday's event will be at the Indianapolis Artsgarden from 12 to 2 p.m., where Shayla Renee Williams' artwork will be featured. Dr. Virginia Caine, the Marion County Public Health Department director, will give brief remarks. In addition, there will be performances by Bashiri Asad & the Lady and Iibada Dance Co. There will also be health-related vendors present. A tribute to the late Herman Whitfield III will also be presented.

Pride Drag Show — LGBTQ

LGBTQ Venue of the Year, Downtown Olly's, located at 822 N. Illinois St., has served the Indianapolis community for 20 years.

On Friday night, Olly's is kicking off Pride Month with a drag show in its Backyard to celebrate Indianapolis' 2022 Pride Ambassadors. It's a free event but, of course, tips are encouraged.

Taggart Summer Concert Series — Music

Photo Provided: Indy Parks

On Friday, the Taggart Summer Concert Series kicks off with a show by the New Horizon Band and Fat Pockets at 7 p.m.

