Top 16 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: May 20-22

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Asian American Alliance has its biggest event of the year on Saturday.

Asian Fest will be from 12 - 5 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center, located at 4233 Lafayette Rd. Festival-goers can immerse themselves in all things Asian culture, from food, art, music, and history.

Plant Stop, Won't Stop — Plants

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Andy Porter (left) and Veronica Hamilton (right) are the organizers of Plant Stop, Won't Stop.

On Saturday, a free event at the Circle City Industrial Complex is celebrating Indy's green thumbs with plant swaps, a plant pageant, live music, food, and over 50 related vendors.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Plant Stop, Won't Stop attendees can get plant-based foods and shop all things plants, such as tools, accessories, decor, and plants. Be sure to stick around for the Planty Pageant, where the winner will win up to $200 worth of plant-related gift cards.

Pokémon GO Community Day — Anime

Thousands of Pokemon fans will likely be taking over the White River State Park downtown as they celebrate Pokemon GO Community Day.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., gamers can play and trade with others and receive free merchandise from Niantic. Learn more at pokemongolive.com.

Big Bounce America — Family

Photo Provided: Big Bounce America Kids are pictured enjoying the main bounce house, which is the largest in the world.

This is the last weekend the world's largest bounce house will be in Indianapolis. If you were jumping to go last weekend but couldn't, there are still slots available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Big Bounce America will have four massive inflatables — "The World's Largest Bounce House," the "Sport Slam," "The Giant," and "airSPACE" — set up at the Waterman's Family Farm, located at 7010 E. Raymond St.

Tickets allow for three hours of jumping, in which there are also sessions. These specific sessions are broken into toddlers, juniors, bigger kids, and adults-only sessions.

Bye Bye Binaries — Art

Twenty-four artists are coming together at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Park Arts Center on Saturday to "bid farewell to the limiting binaries around us," the event posting states.

Attendees could see artwork, burlesque performances, singing, or martial arts, as it's a randomly partnered event meant to create outside of their binaries.

The event is free, but organizers request that those interested in attending RSVP.

Music Moves — Music, Dance

Photo Provided: Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra/DREW ENDICOTT Two dancers pose for a photo ahead of the Music Moves showcase.

Music Moves, a collaboration between the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra and Dance Kaleidoscope, is set for three showcases at Hilbert Circle Theatre this weekend.

The showcase celebrates Ravel, Bernstein, Brahms, Handel, and Kilar. You can catch the show on Friday or Saturday at 8 p.m. or Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Schrott Center for the Arts.

The Art of Speed — Art

If you're downtown this weekend, don't miss the chance to check out an art exhibit that visually captures the spirit of speed and auto racing at Gallery Forty-Two.

It will be showing through the rest of the month in honor of the Indy 500 and includes photography, paintings, drawings, multi-media, and sculptures. The gallery is open Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., where you can check it out for free.

Greetings From Worlds Old & New — Music

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is showcasing "Greetings From Worlds Old & New” on Friday and Saturday at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The show includes Jerod Tate's Ghost of the White Deer, Jessie Montgomery’s Rounds for Piano and Orchestra, and Dvořák’s New World Symphony.

The Nextdoor 100 Block Party — Family

It's a party at the Richard G. Lugar Plaza on Sunday afternoon!

The Nextdoor 100 team is hosting a free family-friendly block party from 1 to 5 p.m., where there will be food, entertainment, music, special guests, and local businesses. The top 10 neighbors in Indianapolis who were most nominated on the platform will also be honored during the event.

HandleBar Hot Lap — Lunch Break

RTV6/Erin Kirby

Step out for lunch tomorrow and head down to Monument Circle, where 20 local businesses will compete in the HandleBar Hot Lap.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., the 10-person teams will go one-on-one to race around The Circle. The race includes a "pit stop" midway for HandleBar "tweaks."

Some of the teams participating include IMPD, IFD, Salesforce, Conrad Indianapolis, AES Indiana, Emmis Communications, 16 Tech, Rolls Royce, and Huse Culinary.

Gone To The Dogs Night — Sports

It's bring your dog night at the Indy Eleven game on Saturday!

Grab your best pals and head to Carroll Stadium at IUPUI to support the Indy Eleven team as they face off against the New York Red Bulls II. Tickets to the 7 p.m. kickoff start at $27 and include an Indy Eleven chew toy.

Miles for Migraine Walk — Sports

Looking to raise awareness and funds for the research into migraines? You can take part in the two-mile walk and 5K Run and Relax for advancement in migraine treatment on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Make sure to wear purple!

Documents That Shaped America — History

"Documents That Shaped America" is a new exhibit opening at the Indiana Historical Center on Saturday.

The exhibit features a collection of early editions of some of the most important manuscripts in American history, including one of five known copies of the U.S. Constitution, a first edition of the Gettysburg Address, and an early edition of Life & Times of Frederick Douglass.

The Historical Society is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit runs through January 14, 2023.

SpeedFest — Kids

WRTV Photo/Bob Blake FILE PHOTO: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis hosts its first "SpeedFest" on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience.

Racers of all ages are invited to race in the Children's Museum's mini 500 in one of six age groups: 5 & under, 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, 15-17 & 18 and up. Qualifying for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pedal Car Racetrack starts at 11 a.m., with the four fastest times by age group qualifying to move on to the big race.

Parents are encouraged to bring their kids to the Pitstop Challenge at 2 p.m., where families will need to work together to finish a full pitstop, get back on the track, and recreate the 1961 Indy 500 where A.J. Foyt won his first Indy 500.

Three New Movies Hit Theatres — Film

Three new films are opening at Living Room Theaters on Friday.

"Men," featuring Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, and Paapa Essiedu, "Happening" featuring Anamaria Vartolomei, Kacey Mottet Klein, Luana Bajrami, and "Downton Abbey: A New Era" starring Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern.

Honoring 2012 Fever Team — Sports

On Sunday, the Indiana Fever will honor the 2012 Fever team during their game against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fans are asked to wear red to commemorate the "Red Out" during Game 4 of the WNBA Finals when Indiana beat the Minnesota Lynx. The 2012 staff, roster, and winningest head coach, Lin Dunn, will be honored at halftime.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.