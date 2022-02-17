Top 5 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: February 18 - 20

GeoFest — Family

Starting Friday, the 19th annual GeoFest takes over the Indiana State Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festival-goers can look forward to exploring three floors of rocks, minerals, and fossil specimens. There will also be vendors at GeoFest who have stories to tell and products to sell. The festival runs through Sunday.

Yoga at THE LUME — Wellness

Photo Provided: Samantha McCain Veach A yoga class inside THE LUME, an immersive digital art exhibit at Newfields in Indianapolis.

Newfields, in partnership with Invoke Studio, is offering yoga classes in THE LUME beginning Saturday. In the digitally immersive Van Gogh showcase, Yogis can expect an hour-long vinyasa yoga class. Tickets are $25 and include general admission to the museum. Yoga at THE LUME is every Saturday through May 28.

Pretty Woman: The Musical— Broadway





The cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical is now hitting the Egyptian Room stage at Old National Centre. Tickets are still available for this weekend's showings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. In the video above, hear from the actors playing Vivian and Edward in conversation with Good Morning Indiana's Lauren Casey.

Frigid Digits Winter Beer Festival — 21+

On Saturday, Centerpoint Brewing hosts its Frigid Digits Winter Beer Fest from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring over 25 Indiana craft beers and breweries; attendees get to down unlimited samples. The event will occur in the partially covered outdoor lot at Centerpoint, located at 1125 E. Brookside Ave. You can also expect a live DJ, food trucks, and heated areas. You can learn more or buy tickets on Centerpoint's website.

World Arts Expo — Art

Photo Provided: Global Village Welcome Center The World Arts Expo is an annual multicultural arts exhibit featuring local and international artists.

The Global Village Welcome Center, part of the International Marketplace Coalition, is hosting its third annual World Arts Expo. The multicultural exhibit hosts artwork from 30 international and local artists. On Friday, the Expo will hold an artist reception where art-goers can learn more about the pieces they see. The reception is free.

