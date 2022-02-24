Top 5 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: February 25 - 27

IUPUI Hat Night at Pacers Game — Sports

The Indiana Pacers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It's IUPUI Hat Night, where students, faculty members, and alums are asked to wear their school gear. Fans who purchase a ticket through this offer on nba.com will also receive an Indiana Pacers & IUPUI co-branded New Era hat.

Ticket prices for IUPUI game night are as follows:



$85 - Krieg DeVault Center

$65 - Krieg DeVault Corner

$39 - Lower Balcony

$25 - Upper Balcony

Tipoff is 7 p.m.

Black History Gallery Tour — Educational

Megan Shinn

The Black History Gallery Tours at the Indiana State Museum are offered to the public on Feb. 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. to noon. The collection includes Madam C.J. Walker's hair products and artifacts from Indiana Black Settlements.

Jon McLaughlin — Music

Indiana native Jon McLaughlin will be performing at HI-FI all weekend long. The pop-rock singer is scheduled to perform a marathon of six different shows from Friday through Sunday, for two shows per day. Tickets can be purchased at hifiindy.com for anywhere from $20 to $35.

Trolls Live! — Kids

Photo Provided: Trolls Live Trolls Live takes to the stage for a packed house at a performance.

Poppy, Branch, and all their Troll friends are in Indianapolis this weekend for a total of four shows at Old National Centre.

Event organizers promise an interactive show full of music, glitter, humor, and happiness—the performance at the Murat Theatre on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. There are still tickets available on Ticketmaster, Old National Centre's website, or its box office starting at $15.

Ali Stroker at The Cabaret — Music

Ali Stroker of Oklahoma!, Spring Awakening, The Glee Project, and Only Murders in the Building will be in downtown Indianapolis this weekend with performances on Friday and Saturday at The Cabaret. Both concerts start at 8 p.m.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.