Top 6 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend

Cultural Connections — Art

In this multicultural art exhibit at the Garfield Park Arts Center, local artists introduce viewers to cultures from around the world through photography, painting, and papel picado. The exhibit showcases cultural connection with artwork of places, people, and traditions. Featured artists include Lesley Ackman, Charles Yang, Boxx the Artist, Mirvia Sol Eckert, and Beatriz Vasquez.

The exhibit is free and open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Park Arts Center is located at 2432 Conservatory Dr. Learn more at gpacarts.org.

Disney On Ice — Kids

Photo Provided: Disney on Ice Disney on Ice with Mickey and Friends is in Indianapolis from Thursday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Grab the kids and head downtown to see Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and more Disney characters skate on the ice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend. In addition, several storylines involving Moana, Toy Story, and several Disney Princesses are promised. You can get tickets to a Thursday evening show, two showings on both Friday and Saturday and one on Sunday. Ticket prices range anywhere from $20 to $90. Gainbridge Fieldhouse is located at 125 S. Pennsylvania St. Visit ticketmaster.com for more information.

Big Brass Weekend — Music

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris The Jazz Kitchen's patio on College Avenue one evening in 2021.

Get tickets to hear some live jazz this weekend at The Jazz Kitchen. Just about every instrument you can think of will be playing a tune at the Broad Ripple club. Playing two sets on Friday evening is Chicago's own Pharez Whitted. On Saturday night, you can watch the Indianapolis Jazz Collective perform in honor of legendary trombonist J.J. Johnson. Artists part of the collective are Rob Dixon, Ernest Stuart, Freddie Mendoza, Steve Allee, Nick Tucker, and Kenny Phelps. And The Trumpet Summit is scheduled to perform a single set on Sunday evening.

And of course, on Thursday, The Jazz Kitchen is hosting its weekly Latin Dance Party where you can learn to dance a mix of salsa, bachata, and merengue followed by open-floor dancing to reggaeton and Latin hip-hop.

Tickets can be purchased online for anywhere from $15 to $30. The Jazz Kitchen is located at 5377 N. College Ave. Visit thejazzkitchen.com for more information.

Who's Your Diva? — Theatre

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's "Coffee Pops Series" is hosting actress, singer, and comedian Christina Bianco at the Hilbert Circle Theatre on Friday and Saturday evenings. She's been seen on stages and TV worldwide and is known as the "Woman of a Thousand Voices." You can see her show "Who's Your Diva" at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets and more information can be found at indianapolissymphony.org. Hilbert Circle Theatre is located at 45 Monument Circle.

Winter Farmers Market — Shopping

Photo Provided: Growing Places Indy

If you're looking to do some shopping and want your bucks to go back into the community — the Indy Winter Farmers Market is the place to be on Saturday. Every weekend you can head to the Indy Winter Farmers Market at its new home inside the 16 Tech Innovation District. There you can get fresh food from local farms, bath and body products, coffee beans, artwork, and much more. Check it out on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. Free parking. 16 Tech is located at 1220 Waterway Blvd. Check out indywinterfarmersmarket.org for more information.

90's Weekend — Dance

If you're ready to hit the dance floor and party like it's 1999, head downtown to Howl at the Moon on Friday and Saturday night. The DJ will be spinning 90's hit music, bartenders will have drink specials on tap, and prizes will be handed out to the best dressed in the house. Of course, those who wear 90's-style fashion will get into the dance club for free, so don't forget your bomber jacket and fanny pack. Howl at the Moon is located at 20 E. Georgia St. Check out howlatthemoon.com for more information.

Inside Indy: Events | Places | Food

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.