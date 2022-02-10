Top 6 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: February 11 - 13

Winterfest — 21+

Its been two years since the Brewers of Indiana Guild hosted its winter beer festival — Winterfest. It's back this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, where there will be over 400 beers from 100 Hooser breweries. Winterfest tickets range from $10 to $75 and can be purchased online or at the door.

LoveFest Concert — Music

It's the weekend before Valentine's Day, so lots of couples, galentines, and the like will be out and about requesting a table for two. But how about an evening with your partner swaying to some of the best R&B love songs? Some of the best artists to ever do it are coming together for a "LoveFest" concert at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday at 7 p.m. Keith Sweat, SWV, 112, and more are on the performance lineup. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

Doc McStuffins Exhibit — Kids

Photo Provided: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis The Doc McStuffins Exhibit returns to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis starting Saturday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, May 15.

Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit returns to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis on Saturday. This exhibit was produced by The Children’s Museum and Disney Junior in 2016 and has toured museums across the country for the last five years. The animated series popular among preschool-age kids will celebrate its 10th anniversary throughout 2022. The museum is open every weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reggae Night — Music

The Melody Inn is having a Reggae Night on Friday night with performances by Moor dub and a surprise guest. A DJ will also be spinning the tunes at the dive bar. The night gets started at 9 p.m.

Lucy Dacus feat. Indigo De Souza — Music

Photo Provided: Old National Centre Lucy Dacus performs in Indianapolis at the Old National Centre on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

There are still tickets available for Lucy Dacus' concert with Indigo De Souza at the Old National Centre on Saturday. The folk singer broke into the music industry with her 2016 debut album "No Burden." Her third studio album released last year, "Home Video," led to her headling tour this winter.

Onesie Bar Crawl — 21+

Jim Ross/Jim Ross/Invision/AP A festival goers is seen at Bestival at Robin Hill, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2014, on the Isle of Wight, England. Thousands of music fans are expected at the weekend's festival to see acts such as Beck, Outkast, Foals and Chic featuring Nile Rodgers. (Photo by Jim Ross/Invision/AP Images)

Ditch the dress shoes and grab your onesie pajamas because it's time for the 5th Annual Onesie Bar Crawl. On Saturday, be prepared to see flocks of people dancing in their onesies in downtown Indianapolis at places like Brothers, Taps and Dolls, Tiki Bobs, and more.

Tickets to the Onesie Bar Crawl are $25 for single tickets and $20 for group tickets. Ticketholders get two drinks or shot, custom badges and lanyards, drinks specials, waived cover charges at all participating venues, and more. Check-in begins at Taps and Dolls anytime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets, a map, and after-party instructions can be found at www.crawlwith.us/indianapolis/onesie.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.