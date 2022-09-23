Top 6 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: September 23 - 25

Circle City Classic — Culture

It's Circle City Classic weekend!

Although there will not be a football game this year, Indiana Black Expo has introduced a couple of new standout events at Lucas Oil Stadium

In celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the Divine 9 sororities and fraternities, there will be an HBCU Battle of the Bands and a Greek Step Show Battle. Tickets start at $20 to get into both of the shows on Saturday, which begin at 3 p.m. with the Battle of the Bands and the Step Show to follow.

Outside of these shows at Lucas Oil Stadium, there are eight other events to take part in this Circle City Classic weekend, including the trademark Circle City Classic Parade, a 21 and Over Day Party, and DJ Geno's Classic Comedy Jam featuring D.L. Hughley, Ricky Smiley, and Lil Duval.

Visit circlecityclassic.com for the full schedule of events starting Friday night.

Indy Irish Fest — Culture

Celebrating Irish culture and heritage — rain or shine — festival-goers can expect dancers, sheep, Irish dogs, cultural exhibits, music, food, and beverages at the 25th annual Indy Irish Fest.

Hosted at Garfield Park on the city's near south side, the Indy Irish Fest will be Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for folks 15 and older, children 14 to 5 are $5, kids 4 and under are free. There are also family passes for $45, allowing for two adults and up to four children.

Indy Night Market — Shopping

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris An Indy Night Market flag was situated at the first annual Indy Night Market in 2021.

Returning for the second year, Growing Places Indy and Be Nimble Foundation are hosting the two-night market at the Indianapolis City Market, located at 222 E. Market St. Indy Night Market supports up-and-coming entrepreneurs and small businesses, where it will have more than 50 vendors, live entertainment, face painting, life-sized games, and food.

The Indy Night Market is on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Fiesta de la Familia celebration — Culture

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is hosting its third annual Fiesta de la Familia celebration on Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., families can join in on the Latin American cultural celebration for free in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Activities include interactive folk art creations, live music, a wearable art workshop, and an Indiana University School of Medicine Medical Spanish Student Interest Group.

Although admission is free, the Children's Museum requires those interested in attending to make a reservation in advance.

We. The Culture — Art

We. The Culture at Newfields

"We. The Culture: Works by The Eighteen Art Collective" debuts at Newfields this weekend. The exhibit features the work of 18 artists who came together in August 2020 to paint an iconic Black Lives Matter mural on Indiana Avenue.

The Eighteen Art Collective are:

Amiah "Mimsy" Mims Israel Solomon Ashley Nora Dr. Jarrod Nicholas Dortch Pope Gaskine John G. Moore, Jr. Wavy Blayne McCrary Kenneth Hordge (FINGERCREATIONS) Deonna Craig Kevin West ess mckee Kyng Rhodes FITZ Rae Parker Gary Gee Rebecca Robinson Harriet Watson Shamira Wilson

You can view the Collective's work during museum hours through Sept. 24, 2023. Viewing the showcase is included with the general price of admission.

Nightmare on Edgewood Opens — Halloween

The season-opener for the 45th annual Nightmare on Edgewood is on Friday.

Nightmare on Edgewood, located at 1959 S. Merdian St., will cover over 40,000 square feet this year with a three-part haunted house with two stories.

The three haunted attractions include "Containment," which, according to a press release, brings attendees "face to face with a murderous mob turned crazy by the contaminated local water supply." The second haunted house is "Charlie's Revenge," which is your traditional cursed mansion. The third haunted attraction is the "Conle Farm," where the livestock and farmers have "developed weird disfigurements and are going mad from the chemicals Old Man Conley uses in his fields."

Nightmare on Edgewood runs through November 5. Tickets are $30 and get fright-lovers into all three haunted house attractions, Fast Passes are also available for $50. Gates and ticket booths open at 6:30 p.m., the haunting begins at 7 p.m., and gates close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.