Top 6 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: September 30 - October 2

The Indy Jazz Fest brings in the month of October with two days full of jazz music at Garfield Park.

From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, you can catch a full lineup of the city's best jazz musicians at Garfield Park's Macallister Amphitheater. Attendees can purchase an assortment of admission tickets, from two-day VIP tickets to single-day lawn seating tickets.

Oktoberfest — Beer

It's going to be a weekend-long party at The Cradle in celebration of Oktoberfest.

Beginning Friday, The Cradle's Oktoberfest has a lineup of nearly 10 bands, a Biergarten, a Marketplatz, and an assortment of German food. Games and activities celebrating German heritage include a Running of the Wieners, a Brawt Tossing Contest, a Keg Rolling Race, and a Stein Hoisting Competition.

Oktoberfest at The Cradle will run on Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Single-day tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate, and three-day passes are $35 in advance or $45 at the gate.

Yoga in The LUME — Exercise

Photo Provided: Newfields A photo from a Yoga in The LUME session in 2021.

Every Saturday through May 28, yogis can book a class with Invoke Studio at The LUME at Newfields.

Classes start at 9:30 a.m., and attendees must arrive 15 minutes early and no later than 9:35 a.m. Tickets are $29, and advance registration and reservations are required. Attendees are also asked to bring their own mat and yoga block.

Community Baby Shower — Wellness

A Community Baby Shower will be held at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The shower is free and will feature resources for mothers that will help them during and after their pregnancy from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Minority Health Coalition of Marion County, and Shalom Health Center. The event will also have food, games, and gifts.

The first 200 moms-to-be will receive a gift bag. Event organizers also note that child care will not be provided for this event.

Harvest Nights — Halloween

Over the next month, beginning on Friday, Harvest Nights take over Newfields' campus.

There is much to partake in during this fall celebration, including the Pumpkin Path of Peril, the Ghost Train, Mischief Manor, The Garden walking experience, thousands of glowing jack-o-lanterns, and more. Tickets to Harvest Nights are $25 for adults and $17 for kids.

Ghosts on Vacation — Market

If you're looking for ghostly art, Lapis Lily Market's Ghosts on Vacation event is the place to be on Saturday evening. Ghosts on Vacation takes place at Re:Public from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will be an art show and shopping experience.

