Top 7 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: April 1 - 3

First Friday — Art

April's First Friday is again packed with an assortment of free events for the community.

Full Circle Nine Gallery at the Circle City Industrial Complex will feature local artist Victor Tulli's "The Simple Things." The CCIC will also have several other artists on display, including inside the Schwitzer Gallery, where the multi-media "BLOOM" art show centers around seven Hoosiers artists. In addition, you can count on the free concert at LO-FI and more things to do in Fountain Square.

Indy Eleven Home Opener — Sports

Indy Eleven's first game at Michael A Carroll Stadium for the 2022 season is on Saturday, Apr. 2. The soccer team kicks off against the LA Galaxy at 7 p.m. Fans in attendance are asked to wear blue for the first game's theme: "Blue Out Blowout." Tickets start at $15.

Spring Blooms at Newfields — Art

Photo Provided: Newfields "Spring Blooms" is on display through May 8, 2022, at Newfields.

This weekend, rain or shine, check out "Art in Bloom" at Newfields. Art and flower lovers can rejoice in the joining of floral arrangements alongside artwork inside the museum. Visitors can explore extravagant displays by local florists inside the IMA Galleries through Sunday. Additionally, visitors of Newfields can check out its garden, where 80,000 new bulbs and over 20,000 annual flowers bloom through May 8. Admission into Newfields is $18.

Mean Girls: The Musical — Broadway

Mean Girls hits the stage at Old National Centre this weekend. The musical comedy will be inside the Murat Theatre Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

"It is a larger than life experience, and sometimes you have to catch yourself and be like 'wow, this is a show that people have waited well over a year to see, and what a gift it is to bring that to them," actor and "Mean Girls: The Musical" cast member April Josephine told WRTV's Ray Steele in an interview on Wednesday.

Indiana Night Live! — Comedy

It's Saturday Night Live — but Indiana edition.

Betty Range Productions will host "Indiana Night Live!" on Friday and Saturday at the Arts for Lawrence Theater, located at 8950 Otis Avenue. Both showings start at 7:30 p.m. and feature The King's Paige, Fanny Packs, and Indiana's Funniest Comic 2021 finalist Gwen Sunkel. The show is recommended for ages 17 and up—tickets are $20.

Vanessa Williams performs in Carmel — Music

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Vanessa Williams poses in the press room at the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Singer and actress Vanessa Williams will be performing at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel on Friday, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45 for the show inside The Palladium.

Gianmarco Soresi at Helium — Comedy

Comedian Gianmarco Soresi will be bringing his stand-up show to Indianapolis on Friday and Saturday. The New York-based comedian takes to the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Helium Comedy Club downtown. Soresi is best known for his time on Netflix's "Bonding," Comedy Central, and Amazon's "Comics Watching Comics." Tickets start at $20.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.