Top 7 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: April 15 - 17

'Cost of Living' — Theatre

Friday is opening night for American Lives Theatre's production of "Cost of Living" at Fonseca Theatre.

The Pultizer Prize-winning play by Martyna Majok is about the human need for other people, no matter our advantages or disadvantages in life. Cost of Living showcases the intersection of a truck driver reuniting with his ex-wife after she suffers a devastating accident and a doctoral student who hires an overworked caregiver.

Tickets to see Cost of Living at Fonseca Theatre can be purchased online for $25. It will be showing April 15-30.

Indiana Comic Con — Convention

Dia Dipasupil Cosplayers pose during New York Comic Con 2017 at Javits Center on October 5, 2017 in New York City. Click through the gallery to see some of the best cosplayers of all ages from New York Comic Con 2017.

One of Indianapolis' largest conventions is set to hit the downtown streets this weekend.

Indiana Comic Con has comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches, and apparel. According to event organizers, this year's roster of comic industry professionals and celebrities is the biggest in the convention's history.

There are a variance of passes that can be purchased for the weekend-long event, from $30 to $300.

The Culture on 10th Street — Teen

"The Culture on 10th Street" on Saturday is a Black teen art exhibit featuring visual artists, businesses, musicians, and poets from across the state. The free event starts at 1 p.m. and lasts til 6 p.m. at 2301 E. 10th St.

Living Room Theatres — Movies and Music

Photo Provided: Living Room Theaters "Gagarine" stars Alseni Bathily, Lyna Khoudri, and Jamil McCraven.

Gagarine opens at Living Room Theaters on Friday. The independent film is about Yuri who fights to save his home town from demolition, which he shares with his namesake, Yuri Gagarin.

Living Room also has pre-sale tickets available now for the opening of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" staring Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Stewart, and Rachel McAdams.

On Friday, catch Tim Wright performing in the Living Room cafe lounge from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Brad Mitchell takes over the lounge during the same time frame.

The House at Pooh Corner — Theatre

If you're looking to head a little out of the city, drive out to Noblesville to see the children-friendly play "The House at Pooh Corner."

Opening Friday night at the Recreation Annex Auditorium at Noblesville Ivy Tech the play is about the timeless Winnie the Pooh characters as they face a great challenge. The House at Pooh Corner runs April 15 and 16 and April 22 - 24. Tickets are $15.

For Your Eyes Only — Art

Soledad Decca's solo exhibition at Re:Public, an art pop-up space, is titled For Your Eyes Only. The free event asks those in attendance: "What if instead of uncovering the story behind the artwork, the art uncovers the story behind you?"

The exhibit is Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at 2301 E. 10th St.

David Spiller: Small Works. Big Magic — Art

Photo Provided: Todd-White Art Photography David Spiller created "Crazy World" with acrylic and pencil on canvas in 2006.

The late British pop artist David Spiller's work will be on display at Long Sharp Gallery starting Saturday through May 6.

The exhibit will have 20 of Spiller's small-scale paintings. None of them have been physically shown in the United States before, according to Rhonda Long-Sharp, the gallery' owner.

All of the pieces span three decades of Spiller's life, and, according to the gallery, give a glimpse to his process and unique style. as an artist.

