Top 8 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: April 8 - 10

Pinewood Derby — Kids

The 125-foot track is set up at the Indiana State Museum (ISM) for the Pinewood Derby. You can watch as pinewood cars race to the finish line or enter the race yourself all weekend long. If you're looking to race, you can borrow one of the museum's cars or bring your own creation. ISM is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend, and the derby comes with the price of admission, which is $11 for children and $16 for adults.

Jurassic Quest — Family

Photo Provided: Jurassic Quest A family at Jurassic Quest marvels at a dinosaur.

The dinosaurs of Jurassic Quest hit the Indiana State Fairground this weekend. Families can walk among the life-like dinosaur exhibit, ride rides, participate in interactive games and shows and enjoy bounce houses and inflatables. The event is on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission tickets start at $22 and can be reserved online ahead of time.

DINO-mite Egg Hunt — Kids

On Saturday and Sunday, take the kids for breakfast with Bunnysaurus Rex and an outdoor egg hunt at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Tickets have to be booked in advance and are $32.50 for adults and $25 for kids. The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 9:30 a.m.

Living Room Theaters — Movies & Music

Photo Provided: Living Room Theaters Brian Goins will perform at Living Room Theaters on Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022.

Four movies are opening this weekend at Living Room Theaters.

Here's the lineup:



"Everything Everywhere All at Once" starring Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis

"Ambulance" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz & Idris Elba

"Mothering Sunday" starring Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, & Josh O'Connor

There will also be live music on Friday and Saturday evenings at Living Room from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in its cafe lounge. Sam King performs Friday night, and Brian Goins performs Saturday.

Kurt Vonnegut 100th Birthday Celebration — Literature

This weekend, there's a lot to celebrate at the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library (KVML). On Saturday and Sunday, head over to the KVML to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Vonnegut's birth. On Saturday, there will be a jazz exhibit featuring art installations starting at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the Vonnegut Library will receive the first Literary Landmark on the federal register in the state. There will also be a gala featuring comedian Gary Gulman and other celebrities at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

Latto and KALEO Concerts — Music

Rapper Latto and rock band KALEO will be performing at the Old National Centre on Mass Ave. Latto performs in the Deluxe room on Friday, and KALEO performs in the Murat Theatre on Saturday.

'Reality Interpreted' at Gallery Forty-Two — Art

Photo Provided: Gallery Forty-Two Gallery Forty-Two is hosting a collection of international multi-media artist James Golaszewski through Friday, Apr. 29, 2022.

"Reality Interpreted," a new exhibit at Gallery Forty-Two, showcases the work of multi-media artist James Golaszewski. According to a release for the show, each of the paintings has 3D attributes and is "one of a kind."

A quote by Golaszewski states: "Life is a conversation with the Universe. To be engaged in this conversation you must have something to contribute, and you must listen."

Reality Interpreted will be showing at Gallery Forty-Two until April 29.

ProgJect at Irving Theater — Music

ProgJect, a classic rock band, will be performing at the Irving Theater on Saturday. Tickets to the all-ages concert are $40 to $59. The show starts at 8 p.m.

