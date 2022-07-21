Indy Shorts International Film Festival — Movies

The Indy Shorts International Film Festival wraps up this weekend, but there are plenty of award-winning short films to watch.

Movie lovers can watch any of the 150 featured films with the purchase of a virtual pass. There are also in-person options to watch the shorts by genre at Living Room Theaters through Thursday and Newfields through Sunday. Learn more about movie details, times, and ticket prices at indyshorts.org.

Fever v. Wings — Sports

The Indiana Fever takes on the Dallas Wings at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Sunday. Tickets available are $13 to $90. The tip-off is at 3 p.m.

Ricky 3: Hip Hop Shakespeare — Theater

Photo Provided: Indianapolis Shakespeare Company The cast of "Ricky 3: A Hip Hop Shakespeare Richard III" pose for a promo of the play in performance at the Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre from July 21, 2022, through July 30, 2022.

It's the opening weekend of "Ricky 3: A Hip Hop Shakespeare Richard III" at Riverside Park's Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre.

The Indianapolis Shakespeare Company is remixing the telling of William Shakespeare's Richard III to the beat of rap and hip hop music. The free performance runs on select nights from Thursday, July 21, through Saturday, July 30. Doors open at 7 p.m., with a showtime start of 8 p.m.

Microbrewers Festival — Beer

The Brewers of Indiana Guild's Microbrewers Festival is back for its 25th year on Saturday.

The festival will be at Military Park at White River State Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hundreds of beers, ciders, and meads will be available by over 70 Indiana-based breweries. There will also be food, shopping, and games for festival-goers. General admission tickets, early bird tickets, and designated driver tickets can be purchased in advance online. Ticket prices increase by $10 on the event day, with general admission tickets costing $50 and early bird tickets costing $70. Of note: Day-of tickets may sell out, according to event organizers.

Hookah and Cocktails — 21+

Hotel Tango is hosting a brunch event on Sunday that feature hookahs! The Hookah & Cocktail Pairing Brunch matches attendees' drink of choice with selected hookah flavors. There will also be a brunch buffet. The Sunday Funday event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $50.

Jordan Peele's 'NOPE' — Movies

Photo Provided: Living Room Theaters The movie "NOPE" follows residents of a lonely gulch in inland California as they bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

It's opening weekend for Jordan Peele's highly-anticipated "NOPE." The film follows his hits like "Get Out" and "Us."

Horror movie fans can catch a sneak preview of the film on Thursday at Living Room Theaters and Tibbs Drive-In Theatre, where it will play all weekend.

Indy Eleven v. Memphis — Sports

The Indy Eleven take on Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night with a kick-off of 7 p.m.

The Tailgate Lot opens at 4 p.m., and the gates open at 6 p.m. There will be $4 beers and $11 family meals available. It's "International Night at The Mike," and there will also be food trucks of various cuisines. Tickets to the game are anywhere from $15 to $70.

Chris Stapleton — Music

If you're looking for something slightly outside Indy, Chris Stapleton will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday night. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for $144 to $564 on Live Nation.

