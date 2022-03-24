Top 9 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: March 25 - 27

Hasan Minhaj at Old National Centre — Comedy

Comedian Hasan Minhaj brings his show "The King’s Jester" to Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Sunday. Minhaj's tour comes four years after his Netflix Special "Homecoming King." Tickets are still available on Live Nation for the show starting at 7 p.m.

Next Up Showcase — Music

Photo Provided: GANGGANG/ Allen Bell Huckleberry Funk performs during a rehearsal for Next Up.

After three months of working through the Next Up Fellowship, a professional development program, nine local artists and bands are ready to showcase their skills for the city.

On Friday, GANGGANG hosts the "Next Up Showcase" at The Vogue with performances by JuJu Starchaser, Ed Lanier, PsyWrn Simone, Norrie The Goat, We Are TribeSouL, Wife Patrol, Native Sun, Huckleberry Funk, and Allison Victoria. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 to $15.

Hoosier Films Festival — Movie

The Hoosier Films Annual Festival is back starting Thursday. A virtual pass to see all of the movies playing at the festival is $25.

However, if you're up for a drive down to Bloomington, where the Hoosier Film Festival is hosted, you can catch a day's worth of events all weekend long. According to a release for the event, current students and graduates from Indiana film programs are included in the festival, including from Ball State University, Goshen College, Indiana State University, Indiana University, Purdue University, Purdue Fort Wayne (IPFW), and Taylor University.

Visit festival.hoosierfilms.com to see a lineup of all the movies featured in the festival and to purchase tickets.

The Jazz Kitchen — Music

It's another jam-packed weekend at The Jazz Kitchen with performances.

Sean Dobbins will play a modern jazz set on Friday. On Saturday, the Broad Ripple venue will have two different performances, one from vocalist Brenda Williams starting at 7 p.m., and a Latin dance set by Son De Esquina beginning at 10 p.m. On Sunday, beginning at 7 p.m., hear from Baltimore jazz pianist Joshua Espinoza. The IU alum covers popular songs by the Beatles, Billy Joel, and the Eagles.

Sign of the Times at Freetown Village — Theatre

A play highlighting the fight for women's voting rights and the passage of the 19th amendment will be on set at The District Theatre on Mass Ave this weekend. Presented by the Freetown Village, "Sign of the Times" will hit the stage Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, the play will begin at 4 p.m. and end with a talk by the cast and playwright, Crystal V. Rhodes. Tickets are $15 to $19. All those in attendance will be required to wear a mask.

So Cold The River — Movie

Photo Provided: SO COLD THE RIVER The movie poster for "So Cold The River" features its lead actor Bethany Joy Lenz.

A horror movie filmed in French Lick and West Baden in southern Indiana hits select theaters on Friday. "So Cold The River" is based on a 2010 novel by Bloomington native Michael Koryta, a New York Times bestselling author. The book was inspired by the West Baden Springs Hotel, where a majority of the film was shot. Viewers will notice Bethany Joy Lenz, of One Tree Hill, Alysia Reiner from Orange Is the New Black, and The Walking Dead's Andrew J. West.

So Cold The River will be playing at Glendale 12 starting Friday. The movie goes on-demand on Tuesday, Mar. 29.

xZOOberance Spring Festival — Family

The 2022 xZooberance Spring Festival has been expanded to 16 days starting Thursday, with activities running from noon to 4 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday until April 17. The Indy Zoo's spring festival includes live music, dancing, educational opportunities to learn from beekeepers, spring photo ops, and animal-inspired yoga.

Process/Progress Art Salon — Dance

At the Tube Factory Artspace, artists Kelvin Burzon and Jenny Delfuego will premiere their work as part of the "Indy Movement Arts Process/Progress." The event will showcase of dance, makers, art, and performance starting at 7 p.m. Around 9 p.m., the night will end with a technicolor dance party. All those in attendance are required to show proof of full vaccination and will need to wear a mask.

Ray On My Mind — Music

Photo Provided: The Center for the Performing Arts/Maurice Pinzon "Ray On My Mind: The Ray Charles Story" is a tribute to the late singer involving pianist Kenny Brawner, three vocalists, and an 11-piece orchestra.

Kenny Brawner, a pianist and vocalist, leads an 11-piece orchestra and three other singers in "Ray On My Mind: The Ray Charles Story." Inside The Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, the ensemble will play many of Charles' hits and include monologues on his life. Tickets are $25.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.