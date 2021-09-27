Watch
Trevor Noah to bring 'Back to Abnormal' tour to Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Courtesy of Live Nation
Posted at 12:36 PM, Sep 27, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," announced on Monday his comedy tour would be making a stop in Indianapolis next year.

The comedian will perform at the newly-renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse (formerly Bankers Life Fieldhouse) on Sunday, Feb. 20.

His tour "Back to Abnormal" opened in London with two sold-out shows. Due to the "overwhelming fan demand," 21 new stops were added to Noah's tour, according to Live Nation.

Noah has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, including the award-winning "Son of Patricia" on Netflix. He also wrote the New York Times bestseller "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."

Tickets to the Indianapolis show go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.

