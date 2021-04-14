Urban farmers market coming to White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents will have a chance to support local businesses at a new bi-weekly farmers market coming to downtown Indianapolis.

The new urban farmers market is slated to open for the first time on Sunday, May 2 in the White River State Park.

The farmers market, featuring over 40 vendors, will take over the park’s celebration plaza from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other week through the end of June.

Organizers say the farmers market is another opportunity for visitors to safely enjoy the city while supporting local.

“Spring is always an exciting time at WRSP as we begin to kick off our exciting program events,” Carolene Mays-Medley, executive director of the White River State Park Development Commission, stated. “We are especially excited to bring this new activation to the Park as we support local vendors and farmers who were hard hit by the pandemic. It's yet another opportunity for visitors of all ages and interests to come and safely enjoy the city while supporting businesses in our own backyard.”

Visitors of the farmer’s market can expect food, flowers, crafts and more. Residents can also try out a free yoga session from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in the Celebration Plaza Amphitheater on the day of the market.

White River State Park’s Urban Farmer’s Market

801 W. Washington St.

Dates: May 2, May 16, June 6, June 20

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

