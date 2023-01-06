Ways to celebrate MLK Day in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are looking to celebrate the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this year on MLK Day, look no further. Indianapolis is filled with events to honor his legacy and many of them won't cost you a dime.

Free Events:

Landmark for Peace Memorial

Located at Martin Luther King Park at 1702 Broadway St, the Landmark for Peace Memorial is a free attraction that is available to visit all year around. The famous memorial created by Indiana artist Greg Perry marks the site where Robert Kennedy gave his memorable speech the night that Dr. King was assassinated in 1968. If you are looking for a quiet and introspective way to honor Dr. King, consider making a stop here.

41st Annual MLK Day of Celebration at the Madame Walker Legacy Center

The Madame Walker Legacy Center is hosting their 41st Annual Day of Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King on Monday, Jan.16 at noon.

This year the event will feature speaker Tamika D, Mallory, Time 100’s award winning social justice leader and movement strategist. Tamika was also featured on Fortune’s list of the World’s Greatest Leaders. She served as the youngest ever Executive Director of the National Action Network and made history when she helped shepherd the largest single day demonstration, the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, serving as one of its four national co-chairs.

Tickets for the event are free, but registration is required here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Indiana Historical Society

The Indiana Historical Society plan to spend MLK day helping Hoosiers celebrate Dr. King’s legacy and give back to the local community.

Visitors can enjoy storytelling, participate in a service activity, and enjoy the musical melodies and beats of Keisha Ballinger and the University United Methodist Church Praise Team. Visitors are also invited to bring new children’s clothes, books or cash donations for Charity Cares Early Academy.

Free admission will be offered to all who attend. Learn more here.

Indiana State Museum

The Indiana State Museum will celebrate MLK Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Visit to celebrate Dr. King’s dream and explore the ongoing struggle for civil rights and equity in America. Videos will highlight Dr. King’s most iconic speeches, and activities and performances will explore civil and human rights. Reflect on what you can do to ensure the dream lives on.

Eiteljorg Museum

Enjoy free admission on Monday with access to all exhibits and see the last day of the Jingle Rails exhibit.

The Children’s Museum

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. families can celebrate the life, achievements, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with special activities and performances. The museum will offer free admission, but some special events may require advance tickets. Ticket will be available at 9 a.m. Jan. 6 on their website.

The Indianapolis Zoo

Although the zoo is usually closed on Mondays, the gates will be open to celebrate MLK Day. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. visitors can enjoy free admission with a donation to Gleaner's Food Bank. Monetary or food pantry items are accepted.

Other Attractions:

Harlem Globetrotters

A more exciting way to celebrate the holiday is to attend the acclaimed Harlem Globetrotters game. The Harlem Globetrotters are an exhibition basketball team that combine athleticism, theatre, and comedy to create an unforgettable experience to audiences. The Globetrotters will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Jan.15 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here.

Newfields

The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is closed on Mondays, but their exhibit 'WE. The Culture: Works by The Eighteen Art Collective" highlighting black artists will be available throughout the month.

The Eighteen Art Collective was formed in the summer of 2020 after 18 Indianapolis-based Black artists were commissioned to paint a 30-foot tall Black Lives Matter street mural on historic Indiana Avenue. Artworks in the exhibition address subjects as varied as religion and spirituality, queer identity, joy, hip-hop culture, materiality, art history, nature, and social justice.

Purchase tickets here.

This story will be updated