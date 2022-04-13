WonderRoad Music Festival announces lineup, releases single-day tickets

INDIANAPOLIS — The WonderRoad Music Festival has announced the daily lineup for its inaugural Indianapolis festival this summer.
The festival is set for June 11 and 12 at Garfield Park with three different stages.
According to a release from Elevation Festivals, the WonderRoad music lineup is as follows:
Saturday:
- Vampire Weekend
- Chvrches
- Hippo Campus
- Wrabel
- Rip
- Noga Erez
- John Harvie
- Motherfolk
- 81355
- GoldPark
- Detention
- Fern Murphy
- Huckleberry Funk
- The Vindys
Sunday:
- Lord Huron
- Bastille
- Mat Kearney
- Milky Chance
- Taylor Bennett
- The Blue Stones
- Reignwolf
- Des Rocs
- Leah Kate
- Hembree
- Wavrunner
- The Protest
- The Palace
Elevation Festivals also released single-day tickets on Wednesday for around $120. Two-day festival passes can be purchased for about $200, VIP weekend tickets can be purchased for $475 each, and kids' VIP two-day festival passes are $250. Kids' general admission tickets are about $40 for one day and about $60 for two days.
Limited on-site parking passes can be purchased for $25.
All WonerRoad passes can be bought online at wonderroadfest.com or the HI-FI box office located at 1043 Virginia Avenue in Fountain Square.
