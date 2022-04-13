WonderRoad Music Festival announces lineup, releases single-day tickets

INDIANAPOLIS — The WonderRoad Music Festival has announced the daily lineup for its inaugural Indianapolis festival this summer.

The festival is set for June 11 and 12 at Garfield Park with three different stages.

According to a release from Elevation Festivals, the WonderRoad music lineup is as follows:

Saturday:



Vampire Weekend

Chvrches

Hippo Campus

Wrabel

Rip

Noga Erez

John Harvie

Motherfolk

81355

GoldPark

Detention

Fern Murphy

Huckleberry Funk

The Vindys

Sunday:



Lord Huron

Bastille

Mat Kearney

Milky Chance

Taylor Bennett

The Blue Stones

Reignwolf

Des Rocs

Leah Kate

Hembree

Wavrunner

The Protest

The Palace

Elevation Festivals also released single-day tickets on Wednesday for around $120. Two-day festival passes can be purchased for about $200, VIP weekend tickets can be purchased for $475 each, and kids' VIP two-day festival passes are $250. Kids' general admission tickets are about $40 for one day and about $60 for two days.

Limited on-site parking passes can be purchased for $25.

All WonerRoad passes can be bought online at wonderroadfest.com or the HI-FI box office located at 1043 Virginia Avenue in Fountain Square.

