Your guide to First Friday in Indianapolis this February

INDIANAPOLIS — Once the snow clears, there's plenty to enjoy this First Friday in Indy.

Catch a free concert put on by the band Brother Moses or head over to the Harrison Center to hear renowned Hoosier journalist and author Eunice Trotter.

Here are all five places we recommend you check out.

'Winter Solstice' at Full Circle Nine Gallery

Photo Provided: Full Circle Nine Gallery Ruth Kelly's image "Millenium Grove."

Full Circle Nine Gallery (FC9) inside the Circle City Industrial Complex (CCIC)will feature photographer Ruth Kelly's "Winter Solstice" exhibit. Kelly says during the lockdown in 2020 she experimented with digital collating and has continued to incorporate it in her work.

In a release about the exhibit, Kelly states, "The focus of the show is the winter landscape. The images range from straightforward nature scenes to collages, often blending fantasy and reality.”

The gallery is free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FC9 is located at 1125 Brookside Ave., in the South Studios section of CCIC.

Yeabsera Tabb at the Harrison Center

Photo Provided: Harrison Center This artwork is titled Miss Shirley by Yeabsera Tabb.

Yeabsera Tabb's exhibit "Bracing for Hope" will be at the Harrison Center on Friday.

The Center states that Tabb's series of wood relief block prints and mixed media portraits explores the "nuanced concept of home, the comfort, the security, and the juxtaposition of fear and anxiety that immigrants experience when that sacred thing we call home is threatened."

Other showing at the Harrison Center during their First Friday Gallery opening include "Another Look Outside" by Megan and Corey Jefferson in the Speck Gallery, Elemental" by Liz Nelson in the Hank & Dolly’s Gallery and more.

The gallery is free and open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Harrison Center is located at1505 N Delaware St.

Anthony Armstrong and much more at CCIC

The CCIC is massive, with over 20 local businesses and art studios. Most open their doors on the first Friday of the month. Some offerings this month include large-scale images by Anthony Armstrong. According to a release from the CCIC, Armstrong's images, mostly in black and white, depict everyday life and its simplicity.

All exhibits are free to browse at the CCIC from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Circle City Industrial Complex: 1125 Brookside Ave.

Brother Moses concert at LO-FI

Indie rock band Brother Moses is set to play a concert at LO-FI starting at 8 p.m.

LO-FI is located on the second floor of the Murphy Arts Building at 1043 Virginia Ave.

Black Genealogy with Eunice Trotter

Photo Provided: Harrison Center Eunice Trotter, author of "Black in Indiana," will discuss the importance of oral history in Black family genealogy in Indiana.

Eunice Trotter, the first Black editor at The Indianapolis Star, will be at the Harrison Center on Friday to discuss her book "Black in Indiana."

Her free talk will cover the importance of oral history in Black family genealogy in Indiana and her personal story. Trotter will also provide a free handout to help attendees collect their own families' oral histories.

The historian will hold three sessions in the Underground Gallery, the first at 6:30 p.m., the second at 7:30 p.m. and the last at 8:30 p.m.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

