Watch Now
EntertainmentInside Indy

Actions

Explore the world without leaving central Indiana

Global Village showcases the many cultures found around central Indiana. It’s a space inspired by the community in which it is located.
GlobalVillage
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 19:14:11-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Global Village on Lafayette Road really does offer a global experience.

“The first thing I noticed when people come in here, they'll say, ‘This is not what I expected, what a beautiful place to come and see and learn about different cultures,’” Mary Clark, Executive Director of The International Marketplace Coalition, said.

Global Village showcases the many cultures found around central Indiana. It’s a space inspired by the community in which it is located.

“The community thought we need a place where people can come and learn and see that our differences are not so different,” Clark said. “Come and see and help to break down the biases that people have about different cultures and realize that the only thing different about us truly is the skin that we carry, or our height.”

Clark wants all visitors to learn about their neighbors.

“The most important thing I want people to know is to stop looking at the outside of the book,” Clark said. “Meet people and read what's inside the cover of that person because you will find there's more in common than not.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.

Inside Indy

What is Inside Indy?

With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city.

Send us a message!