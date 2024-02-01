Explore the world without leaving central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Global Village on Lafayette Road really does offer a global experience.

“The first thing I noticed when people come in here, they'll say, ‘This is not what I expected, what a beautiful place to come and see and learn about different cultures,’” Mary Clark, Executive Director of The International Marketplace Coalition, said.

Global Village showcases the many cultures found around central Indiana. It’s a space inspired by the community in which it is located.

“The community thought we need a place where people can come and learn and see that our differences are not so different,” Clark said. “Come and see and help to break down the biases that people have about different cultures and realize that the only thing different about us truly is the skin that we carry, or our height.”

Clark wants all visitors to learn about their neighbors.

“The most important thing I want people to know is to stop looking at the outside of the book,” Clark said. “Meet people and read what's inside the cover of that person because you will find there's more in common than not.”