Family-friendly ballet brings Snow White to the stage

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Ballet will premiere its rendition of Snow White at at The Tobias Theater on the Newfields campus later this month.

“Our founding artistic director, Victoria Lyras, decided to use the original play that was drafted in 1913 to base this ballet off of so it still has those amazing well-known characters that we love,” Maria Maccaroni of the Indianapolis Ballet said.

While many of us may know the story of Snow White, seeing the fairytale on stage is a uniquely different experience.

“I play the Evil Queen,” Lucy Merz said. “It's definitely challenging to not be able to speak, but it just kind of pushes you to dive deeper into that character.”

Merz relishes the opportunity to portray someone sinister.

“I think my favorite scene so far is definitely the brewing of the cauldron and making the poisoned apple and laying out my plan to end Snow White,” Lucy Merz said.

The show will also feature Carnival of the Animals.

“Snow White and Carnival of the Animals are both very fun, very playful, dreamlike ballets that children really enjoy,” Maccaroni said. “I just hope that they feel inspired. If it's their first time seeing a ballet, this is a wonderful chance for them to do so.”

The shows can be seen March 29 and 30 at Newfields. Tickets can be purchased on the Indianapolis Ballet website.