Feel right at home inside this Indy gathering place

INDIANAPOLIS — Pablo Gonzalez and Adam Reinstrom moved to Indianapolis from Portland to help Dot and Ken Reinstrom operate Byrne’s Grilled Pizza. But the pair also had a vision of their own.

“We always had dreams of opening up a tiny wine bar that would be associated with Byrne’s Grilled Pizza,” Pablo Gonzalez said. “When we found this space here on 22nd, and Penn, we were completely in love.”

WRTV Gather 22 is located at the corner of 22nd and Pennsylvania in Fall Creek Place.

Gather 22 opened in October and serves as a space where folks can come together to enjoy coffee, sandwiches, and of course, Byrne’s Grilled Pizza.

“One of our biggest goals was to create a unique space here in Indianapolis, but also make something that feels like home where everybody could feel welcome,” Gonzalez said. “The space itself is completely versatile. You could come here for just lunch, to work, for dinner, or drinks. There's no wrong time or wrong way or wrong occasion to come to Gather 22.”

WRTV

Guests will find art and furnishings from a number of local artists and artisans.

“We're really proud of our collaboration with other businesses and artists,” Gonzalez said. “Every aspect of the design of this place, we've worked with a community to try to make it feel like Indianapolis.”

And Indianapolis is delivering all the feels right back.

WRTV

“It's been a pleasure to be able to share a piece of our hearts and have people be equally as excited about this endeavor,” Gonzalez said.