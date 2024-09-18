FIESTA Indianapolis: A celebration of Latino culture open to everyone

INDIANAPOLIS — La Plaza’s FIESTA Indianapolis has celebrated the contributions of Latino and Hispanic Hoosiers since 1981.

The daylong celebration will continue this year with authentic food, music and dance at Military Park in Indianapolis. The family friendly event is free and will feature programming for all ages.

“It's a chance for whoever shows up to really not only enjoy the free and the festive part of it, but also learn,” Mariana Lopez-Owens said. “It's a learning experience for us to learn about the many different contributions that Hispanics have contributed to the United States.”

The festival will also feature a health fair and more than 50 organizations that offer resources to the community.

“This is going to be an amazing event where you can get a little bit of dancing, great cuisine, history, and prizes for the kids,” Lopez-Owens said.

The event is also an educational opportunity.

“There's a narrative that is not showcased to the community,” Lopez-Owens said. “We want to dismantle certain stereotypes. We want to be part of the community and we want others to join in learning about the different cultures. We're family.”

La Plaza’s FIESTA Indianapolis is Sept. 21, from noon until 8 p.m., at Military Park in Indianapolis.