First Fridays at Circle City Industrial Complex to be in-person again in April

INDIANAPOLIS — The First Friday in April will be an in-person event announced the Circle City Industrial Complex Artists.

With COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions, First Fridays — a monthly event that celebrates local artists — at the Circle City Industrial Complex (CCIC) have mainly been virtual for the last year.

Typically, on the first Friday of every month, the CCIC has been hosting live streams with artists, posting videos and showcasing photos of artists' latest work.

A statement released by the CCIC explained that the latest vaccination efforts in Marion County and the "encouraging numbers" presented by the Indiana State Health Department give them and local artists "hope for a return to the highlights of the pre-pandemic First Fridays."

"With the easing of restrictions in Marion County, we are excited to welcome the public back to the CCIC for an in-person First Friday event,” Rachel Ferguson, Vice President of Teagen Development, said. “So many of our tenants have expressed how much they have missed this opportunity to connect with our community. In accordance with local mandates, our guests and artists are still required to wear masks while indoors, but with 500,000+ square feet to maintain social distance, and plenty of art and non-art attractions, we're looking forward to a fun, safe event."

This past summer and fall, the CCIC resumed both indoor and outdoor First Fridays when the state saw its first easing of restrictions, but switched back to virtual during the winter and COVID-19-peaking winter months.

Art lovers can visit the CCIC, located at 1125 Brookside Ave., on Friday, April 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where they can check out various local artists and galleries. Differing galleries and artists will have their own schedules and policies that they feel comfortable with during this time.

You can learn more about the CCIC, its First Friday events and its more than 50 artists, galleries and artisans at ccicindysrtists.wordpress.com.