Fishers Art Center offers classes for artists of all ages

FISHERS — The Fishers Art Center is located inside the recently opened Fishers City Hall & Art Center. The $23 million facility officially opened in June.

While the Fishers Art Center is new, the facility is run by The Indy Art Center, a group that’s been cultivating creatives for 90 years.

“We came together and built this beautiful building,” Michelle O'Hollaren said. “We have three beautiful studios in this space.”

O'Hollaren is the Vice President of Education + Innovation at the Indy Art Center, and she recently gave WRTV a look inside the building that includes a studio with 12 pottery wheels.

“Creativity and arts have proven to be fundamental in helping children excel in school so academically, children who take part in art classes generally perform better,” O'Hollaren said.

The other two studios are for two dimensional arts like drawing, painting, printmaking and digital art.

