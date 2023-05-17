Flower festival will feature peony-packed park

NOBLESVILLE — The third annual Indiana Peony Festival will celebrate the state’s prized perennial this weekend in Noblesville’s Seminary Park.

“One of our goals is to educate Hoosiers about the peony itself,” said Indiana Peony Festival President Kelly McVey.

The two day festival will feature peony-inspired food, music and art from 70 vendors.

Indiana Peony Festival

“This year we’ve really gone all out on our peony flower installations,” McVey said. “We’ve ordered thousands of peonies for over 15 floral designers to do bigger installations.”

McVey says there are thousands of varieties of peonies, many of which are grown here in Indiana.

“We have the most beautiful peony farmers from here in central Indiana,” McVey said. “You will just die at the types of peonies they have available.

Indiana Peony Festival

The peony became the official flower of Indiana in 1957.

Former state Rep. Laurence D. Baker is widely credited for playing a major role in having the peony selected as the state flower. Baker and his family ran four peony farms throughout Indiana.

This year’s festival kicks off Friday May 19 with Peonies in the Park. The ticketed event serves as a fundraiser and is exclusively for VIPP (Very Important Peony People.)

The free festival featuring a Brunch & Blooms will blossom on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Seminary Park.