13th BRU Burger Bar location opens in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — Cunningham Restaurant Group officially opened a new BRU Burger Bar location in Brownsburg inside the Green Street Depot Development.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday showcased a large dining space that can seat up to 110 guests indoors and 50 on the patio.

Like the 12 others that have come before it, BRU Burger is a family-friendly eatery that serves both lunch and dinner all week long. Its menu features classic burgers, signature burgers, appetizers, desserts, salads and more. The drink menu offers both craft cocktails, locally-brewed beer and wine, as well.

“We are excited to open our 13th BRU Burger Bar location on the West side of Indianapolis. Our Brownsburg location will offer one additional option for Hendricks County diners. We look forward to welcoming guests with our award-winning menu and service that many have come to love,” Mike Cunningham, President and CEO of Cunningham Restaurant Group, said in a statement to WRTV.

The Indianapolis-based restaurant group owns and operates several locations in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Such establishments include Mesh, Union 50, Livery, Nesso, Vida, Tavern at the Point and more.

