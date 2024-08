CARMEL — Another local food truck has reportedly been stolen — this time from a Hamilton County restaurant.

Bae Latin Food, a Nuevo Latino restaurant on River Road in Carmel, posted on social media to ask patrons to help them locate their missing truck.

According to the restaurant, the truck was stolen between 1:30 - 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The restaurant is asking anyone with information to contact Carmel Police and share their post on social media to help them find the truck.