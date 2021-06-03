Watch
EntertainmentInside IndyFood

Actions

Condado Tacos opens third Indy-area location in Carmel

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Condado/Grant Beachy Photo
Condado opened its third central Indiana location in Carmel on June 3.
21.06.03-GB-Carmel Condado Grand Opening-222.jpg
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 15:00:42-04

CARMEL — Condado Tacos opened its third Indianapolis-area location in Carmel on Thursday.

The build-your-own taco restaurant opened at 12545 Old Meridian St. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free tacos for guests.

Not only is this the third Indy-area location for Condado, it's also the restaurant's 25th location as a brand.

“We are absolutely thrilled to open this third Indianapolis location and our 25th location nationwide here in Carmel,” Chris Artinian, the president of Condado Tacos, stated. “We’ll be serving up crave-worthy tacos and margs every day as the go-to spot for the Carmel community to grab a meal or a late-night snack with their buds and we can’t wait to celebrate with our fans and new customers.”

Condado in Carmel has a similar art theme as its predecessors in Broad Ripple and Mass Ave with street-art-inspired murals painted onto each of its walls, which are all designed by local artists. In addition to its taco and art, Condado also offers a full bar with an extensive assortment of 100% blue agave tequilas.

To continue celebrating its new opening, Condado will be giving out "peel & win" cards to the first 1,000 guests on Friday and Saturday. the cards give guests a chance to win free menu items, gift cards, or free tacos for one year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Events Calendar

9:22 AM, Oct 15, 2018