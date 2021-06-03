Condado Tacos opens third Indy-area location in Carmel

CARMEL — Condado Tacos opened its third Indianapolis-area location in Carmel on Thursday.

The build-your-own taco restaurant opened at 12545 Old Meridian St. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free tacos for guests.

Not only is this the third Indy-area location for Condado, it's also the restaurant's 25th location as a brand.

“We are absolutely thrilled to open this third Indianapolis location and our 25th location nationwide here in Carmel,” Chris Artinian, the president of Condado Tacos, stated. “We’ll be serving up crave-worthy tacos and margs every day as the go-to spot for the Carmel community to grab a meal or a late-night snack with their buds and we can’t wait to celebrate with our fans and new customers.”

Condado in Carmel has a similar art theme as its predecessors in Broad Ripple and Mass Ave with street-art-inspired murals painted onto each of its walls, which are all designed by local artists. In addition to its taco and art, Condado also offers a full bar with an extensive assortment of 100% blue agave tequilas.

To continue celebrating its new opening, Condado will be giving out "peel & win" cards to the first 1,000 guests on Friday and Saturday. the cards give guests a chance to win free menu items, gift cards, or free tacos for one year.

