Greenwood's first food truck program starts this summer at Old City Park

Lauren Casey/WRTV Photo
Revery in Greenwood
Posted at 12:19 PM, May 18, 2021
GREENWOOD — For the first time, Greenwood is launching a summer food truck program.

The Greenwood Board of Public Works and Safety approved the food truck pilot program on Monday. The city's Parks and Recreation Department and Parks Foundation are now partnering to host food trucks at Old City Park starting May 21.

“We believe this program will enhance Old City Park visitors’ recreational experience while also supporting local restaurants and small businesses,” Rob Taggart, Greenwood's Parks and Recreation director, said. “If successful, we hope to expand the program, cultivating relationships with vendors and garnering feedback from residents.”

Food trucks will be at Old City Park from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. The trucks will be permitted to park parallel to the bocce ball courts and shelter house, according to the City.

At this time, food truck vendors interested in reserving a space for the summer, are asked to register with the city online.

