Hoagies & Hops closing downtown Indianapolis restaurant, opening food truck

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoagies & Hops is permanently closing its downtown Indianapolis location at the end of the month, the company announced.

According to a release from the restaurant, the owners decided to focus on their north side restaurant, near Butler University, and the opening of their Hoagies & Hops Food Truck.

"We are extremely grateful for the experience we had serving our amazing downtown customers," Kristina Mazza, the owner of Hoagies & Hops, stated in a release.

"Moving forward, we will be taking time to focus on our Butler-Tarkington location partnering with Chilly Water Brewery Tap Room while getting our food truck rolling so we can serve Hoagies & Hops to our customers anywhere! Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you at our Butler-Tarkington location and at our food truck stops," the statement read.

Hoagies & Hops' last day serving up Philly subs in the Fletcher Place neighborhood inside Chilly Water Brewing Company will be Friday, December 31.

