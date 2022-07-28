New Chick-fil-A opening in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Chick-fil-A is opening a new restaurant in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday, August 4.

The new Chick-fil-A, located at 10 E. Washington St., will be the 29th location in Indianapolis and the fourth downtown.

Other downtown Chick-fil-A outlets are inside the Circle Centre Mall, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and on the IUPUI campus. This location will also be the 29th Chick-fil-A in the Indianapolis market.

The 10 E. Washington Chick-fil-A is being opened and operated by Kevin Brown, a franchise owner.

“Downtown Indianapolis is such a special place for me. It’s where I have lived, worked and raised my family for the past 15 years,” Brown stated in a release. “The values of Chick-fil-A – kindness, generosity and positivity – really speak to me and inspire how I live my life. This is why I am excited to continue to serve the community that I am lucky enough to call home with this new restaurant.”

As a former Officer in the U.S. Air Force, Brown and Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the opening and will give 100 local veterans free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be open for dine-in and carry-out from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.