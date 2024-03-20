New coffee shop opens in former Starbucks location on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — For folks living and working in the area of Monument Circle will soon have a new spot to get their caffeine fix.

55 Monument Circle is now home to Command Coffee — former home of Starbucks.

The Indy-based company opened its second location last month.

Cooper Fossum, 24, works across the street at KPMG.

“Just up there and I’m right around the corner," Fossum said.

Fossum has five minute commute on foot from home to the work.

He says he’s excited that he can now grab his morning jolt on the way to the office.

“Normally I just do black coffee to cut out the sugars," Fossum said.

Command's storefront on the circle’s east side is no stranger to serving coffee, it used to be a Starbucks location.

The store closed October 2022, citing concerns over customer and employee safety, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to WRTV.

But Command founder Danny Heller says he’s not too concerned about the area’s perceived reputation for crime.

“No fear. It’ll be alright. It’ll be good," Heller said. “When we opened our Fall creek and College location, Starbucks cited safety concerns leaving there. We’ve been there for four years now and we have no plans of leaving.”

Command opened in 2020 with the idea of creating an inclusive space for Indy coffee lovers to gather.

They offer a wide variety of roasts, flavors and creations, like their seasonal mocha.

Heller says what sets them apart is their focus on the in-store experience.

“Whether you’re coming to the shop to get work done or meeting a friend. That is something that’s really important to us, is having a space people can come to and work or meet people," Heller said.

Options for where to get a cup of joe in Mile Square are continuing to expand.

A new Starbucks location is opening not even a quarter a mile away from Command at 30 S. Meridian Street.

Heller welcomes the competition.

“Great. They’re continuing to believe in the city. The coffee market is huge," Heller said. “Just love to see one less vacant building. It’ll all work out.“

WRTV did reach out to a representative from Starbucks for comment on their downtown new location.

Here is their response:

"Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers. We always work with our licensees, partners, and communities to make sure that green apron partners can focus on handcrafting beverages and creating connections in a safe, warm, and welcoming environment."