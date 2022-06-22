INDIANAPOLIS — A Dunkin' donut shop is opening on the north side of Indianapolis later this summer.

According to Dunkin', the new donut shop, located at the corner of College Avenue and 49th Street, is slated for a mid-August opening.

A local Dunkin' franchisee owns the location. It will be the eighth Dunkin' donut shop in Indianapolis.

The new Dunkin' donut shop will have a drive-thru.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

