Next Door Eatery reopening in Indianapolis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than a year with its doors closed, Next Door Eatery is reopening in Indianapolis.

The Kitchen Restaurant Group — founded by Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk — confirmed the Broad Ripple eatery would be reopening this summer. An exact date was not initially made available.

During the year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company shares it used the time to "transform" their concept, and looks forward to sharing "the evolution" of their brand with Indy.

The Kitchen Restaurant Group told WRTV they are currently looking to fill several positions, and are actively hiring.

Musk's company also owns and operates a second restaurant in Indianapolis called Hedge Row that is confirmed to be reopening.

Hedge Row on Mass Ave is currently in the beginning phases of a remodel, and plans to reopen are set for some time in the near future, the company confirms. However, an exact time frame or date could not be given.

