Owner of Wheatley's Restaurant in Wanamaker announced plans to sell, close

WANAMAKER — On Monday, Kevin Stone, the owner of Wheatley's Restaurant in Wanamaker announced plans to either sell or close the restaurant this month.

On Facebook, Stone said he is faced with the difficult decision of selling the business and if he is unable to sell, he will close the restaurant on Sept. 29.

"I have reached this difficult decision after much thought and based on the many issues and challenges we continue to face; they include an aging building that is difficult to heat and cool and in need of significant repairs, aging and inefficient equipment, escalating food costs, out of control utility costs and ever-changing eating habits of the community which has resulted in a significant decline in revenue this year and overall monthly losses," Stone shared. "Quite frankly the business needs a substantial investment to not only survive, but also to take it to the next level, a level that I believe is possible with the right person because this community, I believe, again, needs a restaurant like Wheatley’s."

Stone continued by apologizing for the decision.

"I can’t say I didn’t try. I am truly sorry for not being able to continue this long-time tradition," Stone said.

Stone asks patrons to continue to visit this month as they wind down the business.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines