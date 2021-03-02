Popular Indianapolis food platform launches instant restaurant recommendation service

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular local food platform in Indianapolis has launched an instant restaurant recommendation service.

After officially launching in 2017, EatHere Indy has quickly become the source for the latest food news in Indianapolis with nearly a million monthly viewers across its social media pages and website.

Now, foodies seeking restaurant suggestions in Indy can get an instant response through its SMS-based recommendation service.

“This is an extremely unique service and a first-to-local-market opportunity, that allows food lovers to get very specific and curated recommendations from the EatHere team on-demand,” Bradley Houser, co-founder and CEO of EatHere, said. “It’s our company’s mission to bring diverse communities together through the shared experiences of food. And with the devastating aftermath of COVID-19 on our local restaurant scene, launching our text service was a natural next step for our start-up company.”

Users can ask questions like: "Where's the best Thai food in town?" "I'm looking to impress friends with the top places on Mass Ave, where should I go?" "Where's the perfect place to take a date?" and more.

Courtesy of EatHere

First-time users can sign up by visiting eatheremedia.com or by texting the number 317-342-6678.

