Taxman Brewery to host NASA, release 2 new Solar Eclipse themed beers

Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 13:06:13-05

BARGERSVILLE — As local communities count down the days to the solar eclipse, one Bargersville brewery and business is preparing for an exciting partnership.

Taxman Brewery in downtown Bargersville will soon host folks from NASA during the total solar eclipse in April along with many more visitors.

According to the CEO and President of Taxman Hospitality Group Nathan Huelsebusch, NASA reached out to the brewery and asked if they could set up telescopes for their team on the property.

He says their team is excited for the chance.

"We're normally not open for lunch, but we're going to open all of our restaurants for lunch that day," Huelseusch said. "We have a few hundred pairs of glasses to hand out and we will have four packs of the beer we are releasing that day."

The two beers are "In the Black" and "Totality".

In the Black is a dark, Belgian ale while Totality is a double IPA featuring galaxy and comet hops.

