The Beerded Swine in downtown Indianapolis to permanently close

INDIANAPOLIS — After just three months in business, The Beerded Swine is closing its doors.

The butcher shop and beer lounge opened in March at 501 N. College Ave. in Lockerbie Square. This is after years of renovations to the two-floored building that once was the home of the 501 Eagle, a beloved bar in the gay scene.

The owner, Lisa Abendroth, told WRTV that the closure of The Beerded Swine should come as no surprise with everything happening in society right now.

"The years long planning, and the social, employment, economic, and financial environment left in the wake of (the) pandemic, topped with a recession and inflation, there's really no mystery here as to what killed my vision," Abendroth said.

The Beerded Swine will close by the end of June.

Abendroth plans to focus on her customer butcher shop in Columbus.

"It is the most responsible and healthiest decision for my shop and staff in Columbus that I refocus my energies to The Savory Swine," Abendroth said.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.