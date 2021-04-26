Wahlburgers opens first Indiana restaurant in Carmel

CARMEL — Indiana's first Wahlburgers location is now open in Carmel.

The burger joint famously founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Paul Wahlberg officially announced their Carmel restaurant would be opening its doors on Monday afternoon.

"We have fallen in love with Indiana and its people as they have been so welcoming to our family. We are truly looking forward to bringing our first location to the state as we open our doors in Carmel,” Mark, the entrepreneur and actor, said.

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster

The trio says the Wahlburgers menu is based on recipes they ate as kids. Items on the menu include burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, kids meals, and more.

The Carmel location also offers a full-service bar with wine, beer and cocktail options. Hoosier fans of the fast-casual chain will also be able to try its very own craft beer "Wahlbrewski."

“We can’t wait to share the Wahlburgers dining experience, where we emphasize food, family, and fun, with all of the good people of Carmel!” Paul, the restaurant chain's chef, stated in a release to WRTV.

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster

Courtesy of Wahlburgers The Wahlbrewski.

Courtesy of Wahlburgers

Founded in 2011, the chain has grown into more than 20 states and soon four countries. Wahlburgers was also the subject of an Emmy-nominated reality series on A&E in 2014 and 2015.

The 4,000 square-foot restaurants, located at 1200 S. Rangeline R. Suite 103 at the REV at Proscenium is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.