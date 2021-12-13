Where to dine in heated and covered patios in Indianapolis this winter season

INDIANAPOLIS — While some restaurants did not continue with winterizing their patios for the second cold-weather season of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, others have.

There are multiple reasons people may choose to eat in an open-air setting this winter despite the cold.

Although vaccines and a booster shot are now available for most people, for others, it is not. Just as well, immunocompromised individuals who would like to go out need the option of not being in a cramped space if COVID-19 vaccine cards are not required for entry.

Recently, the omicron variant — proving only to be contested with a booster shot — is sweeping across the states at this time. It's impacting international travel and sounding the alarm bells of scientists worldwide.

And, finally, for some people, sitting in the crisp open air is just preferable.

Some places around Indianapolis provide comfortable and creative outside dining accommodations. Here's a list.

1718 Bates-Hendricks: This house bar on the south side of Indianapolis has added an extra tent to its back patio this winter season. You can also find more propane heaters on its patio, as well. Check it out: 1718 S East St

Baby's: This retro-style diner on the near north side of Indy has a heated and covered patio with free-flowing air. Check it out: 2147 N Talbott St

Cholita: The terrace of this Broad Ripple Mexican restaurant is enclosed with heaters. Check it out: 1001 Broad Ripple Ave

The Eagle: Mass Ave's chicken joint of choice has had an enclosed patio bar that's first-come-first-serve and full service even before the pandemic. Check it out: 310 Massachusetts Ave

Festiva: This Mexican-fare restaurant has been serving food on its heated patio for years on the near east side. Check it out: 1217 E 16th St

Harry & Izzy's: Harry & Izzy's on the north side of Indianapolis has a mostly-enclosed patio that features a bar and heaters. Check it out: 4050 E 82nd St or 153 Illinois St

HC Tavern: A restaurant in the Fishers District has an enclosed patio that allows for air circulation on the second floor. Check it out: 9709 E 116th St

Juniper on Main: A Carmel bungalow with a pergola area has several heaters, a fire pit, hot cocoa, welcomes bring-your-own-blankets, and — the best part of all — your pups. Check it out: 110 E Main St

Livery: Livery on Mass Ave has a completely enclosed second-floor patio. Check it out: 720 N College Ave

Luciana's: In Broad Ripple, Luciana's Mexican Restaurant has a completely enclosed patio with propane heaters. Check it out: 1850 Broad Ripple Ave

The Oakmont: The Oakmont has heaters on its patio and an Instagrammable spot right outside of its front door in case you want to snag a picture without going in. Check it out: 323 N Delaware St Suite B

Petite Chou Bistro: The festive patio at Petite Chou has heaters, striking holiday decor and is completely enclosed. Blankets are also available upon request. Check it out: 823 E Westfield Blvd

Pivot Bar and Balcony: Directly across the street from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Pivot Bar has a chic fireplace and propane heaters scattered throughout its balcony. Check it out: 130 S Pennsylvania St

Public Greens: Situated along the Monon Trail, Public Greens' greenhouses on the patio of this Patachou favorite are each suited for two, have a personal heated, and are festively decorated. Check it out: 900 E 64th St

Urban Vines Winery & Brewery: This Westfield hotspot has been winterizing its outdoor seating selection for years. Patrons of the winery and brewery can reserve igloos and firepits long into the snowy months. Check it out: 303 E 161st St

Union Jack: A couple of plastic bubbles fit for two can be found on the patio of Union Jack's new location, directly across the street from its old location. Check it out: 921 Broad Ripple Ave

Please email WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com if you want your business added.