On the west side of Indianapolis, King Wok, located at 4150 Lafayette Rd., is an authentic Vietnamese food restaurant. The family-run restaurant has been in business since 2002 and offers other Asian cuisines, such as Chinese and Japanese specialties. King Wok is open every day, except Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Pho Real is a Vietnamese, Thai, and Laotian restaurant on the north side of Indianapolis. Their massive menu has an assortment of teas, wine, beer, soup variations, and many traditional dishes, including pho. Pho Real is located at 9611 N. College Ave. and is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday to 9 p.m. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

What The Pho — formerly known as Pho 54 — is a Vietnamese restaurant on the west side of Indianapolis. Located at 7280 Michigan Rd., What The Pho offers lots of natural lighting as its surrounded by window, and is open from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Pho 21 on the east side of Indianapolis is a family-owned and operated Vietnamese restaurant that opened in 2018. The restaurant says its broth is cooked for over 24 hours to perfect its pho recipe. Pho 21 has even more to its restaurant with a karaoke room that hold up to 15 people, foosball, air hockey, and ping pong. Pho 21, located at 8134 E. 21st St., is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Sizzling Wok is another pho spot on Lafayette Road on Indy's northwest side. It is mainly a Vietnamese restaurant but also has Chinese dishes on its menu. Sizzling Wok is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 4351 Lafayette Rd. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Pho Saigon is a Vietnamese restaurant on the west side of Indianapolis. It's located at 4760 W. 38th St. and open Thursday through Monday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Sandra Rice and Noodles is a Vietnamese spot on Pendleton Pike. Ha Nguyen and her littler brother own and run the small restraurant on the northeast side where they offer an assortment of specialties. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Egg Roll #1, also known as Pho #1, is a Chinese and Vietnamese restaurant on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Located at 4540 S. Emerson Ave., Egg Roll #1 has a consistent stream of people coming out of the restaurant where there is a massive wall full of menu options for patrons to order from, including a few Thai options. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Pho Tasty is a Vietnamese Noodlehouse in Castleton, located at 6044 E. 82nd St. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

The owner of Long Thanh's writes on his website he "guarantees that you will love" his take on pho and curry. The Chinese and Vietnamese restaurant is on the northeast side of Indianapolis, located at 5707 E. 71st St., where its been in business for over 20 years. Long Thanh is open from Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

