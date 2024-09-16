From utilitarian to flashy: Howl + Hide has locally made leather goods for everyone

INDIANAPOLIS — Howl + Hide is more than just a retailer of leather goods and accessories.

“Not only do we make bags, wallets, and accessories, but we try to provide equity to our community and also have fun doing it,” Christian Resiak said.

WRTV Howl + Hide is located at 1046 Virginia Avenue in Indianapolis.



Resiak is the owner and founder of Howl + Hide, a business that began in his basement in 2014.

“I just went to all the Goodwill [stores and] found old leather jackets, cut them up, and taught myself how to hand sew,” Resiak said.

A humble start that puts everything into perspective for Resiak.

“I think that the stress levels of being in the basement versus what we have now, they kind of counterbalance each other,” Resiak said. “As much as you think that you stress back then, it doesn't even touch the stress now.”

Present day stress now includes about a dozen employees, a bustling retail location, and a new building affectionately named The Factory.

“We opened up this shop on Valley Avenue two years ago, Resiak said. “It's cool to come here and hide out in the production process that we've built.”

Manufacturing in The Factory allows Howl + Hide employees to track every step of the production process including quality control.

“Before [anything] goes over to our retail store, it's seen a lot of eyes here first,” Resiak said.

Quality is a cornerstone for everything Howl + Hide produces. It's also what the company looks for when sourcing leather. Resiak says Howl + Hide only uses full-grain leather because of its strength and durability.

“There's this big misconception within leather that genuine leather is the best,” Resiak said. “In all actuality, that's like a middle-cut of leather.”

And there’s no other place Resiak would rather be than central Indiana.

“I can take all of my designs and have them made elsewhere, but I found that this is a great spot to build the factories,” Resiak said. “Not only are we making these beautiful products, we're also teaching others how to make these products as well.”

Howl + Hide employees typically train from three to six months.

“They're learning every single in and out of how the production process works until they're able to go off and make a bag themselves,” Resiak said. “It's great to watch others be uplifted and be able to make these products as well.

So whether you’re looking for a bag, purse, wallet or belt, Howl + Hide has something for you.

“If you go to our retail store, you find a little bit of everything,” Resiak said.

As for one must-have leather item, Resiak is torn.

“As the utilitarian in me, I think that everyone needs a belt,” Resiak said. “As the flashy in me. I think everyone needs a bag. Start with the belt and end with the bag.”