GermanFest will feature brats, beer and dashing dachshunds on a big screen

INDIANAPOLIS — The most popular part of the Athenaeum’s GermanFest isn’t the beer or the schnitzel according to Craig Mince, The President of the Athenaeum Foundation. It’s the dachshunds.

WRTV

“They've always been the most popular thing that we do as part of GermanFest,” Mince said.

The Dachshund Dash will also get some big upgrades this year.

“We've got a bigger area, we've got more seating, and we've also got a Jumbotron this year,” Mince said.

Not only will guests get to watch the dog races on a big screen, they’ll also be treated to play-by-play commentary, and yes, slow motion replays.

WRTV

Traditional favorites like food, music, and beer will also be on hand.

“Oktoberfest is a celebration of the harvest season,” Mince said. “Beer comes from the harvest, so we'll have not only the traditional German beers like Warsteiner and Paulaner offerings, we’ve got a lot of local [beers] too.”

The 21 and over crowd can enjoy offerings from Sun King, Guggman Haus, and Ash & Elm.

WRTV

“We've got a little bit of everything for everybody,” Mince said.

Click here to buy your tickets to GermanFest.